Big Boys to return next month with third and final season

Sad news incoming: the third season of Big Boys will be its last.

The acclaimed comedy series, inspired by the experiences of creator Jack Rooke, will air its final season on Channel 4 in February.

Rooke said in a statement: “Ten years ago I took a rather ramshackle comedy-theatre hour about grief and friendship to a damp cave at the Edinburgh Fringe and never thought a decade later it’d be a silly, sweet lil sitcom about a lad’s lad and a dweeby gay becoming best mates.

“My therapist (a close lesbian friend) suggested that Big Boys is subconsciously about me not being able to say a proper goodbye to certain people or periods of my life, and so to give this show a final send-off is a huge honour.”

Rooke revealed that he’s “known the ending since the pilot” and hopes the series still “represents those first Edinburgh shows but also the collaborative genius of our incredible cast, crew and creative team”.

Season three of Big Boys will follow Jack (Dylan Llewellyn) and Danny (Jon Pointing) as they enter their final year at Brent Uni, “with all the ups and downs of dissertations, deadlines, dating and the devastating departure of Louis Walsh from The X-Factor.”

Jack’s mother Peggy (Camille Coduri) and cousin Shannon (Harriet Webb) will embark on “new romances and never-ending nappy changes, whilst Jack and Danny’s friendship is tested to its limits as they realise proper adult life is coming”.

The synopsis adds: “Will the boys still choose each other like before, or will this be the end of the road?”

Watch the trailer for Big Boys season three here or below.