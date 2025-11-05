Andrew Scott shares heartbreaking story about All of Us Strangers and his late mother

Andrew Scott has opened up his personal connection to his film All of Us Strangers.

Back in 2023, moviegoers were finally treated to the gay fantasy drama, written and directed by acclaimed filmmaker Andrew Haigh.

Based on the novel Strangers by Japanese novelist Taichi Yamada, the film follows screenwriter Adam (Scott) as he navigates a new romance with his mysterious neighbour Harry (Paul Mescal).

However, things take a surprising turn when Adam comes across his dead parents (Jamie Bell and Claire Foy), who “appear to be living just as they were on the day they died, 30 years before.”

Following its release, the heartbreaking project received universal acclaim for its moving story, Haigh’s direction, the incredible performances, and its exploration of grief and loneliness.

During a recent appearance at FACTS: Your Belgian Comic Con, Scott reflected on All of Us Strangers‘ impact and the special connection his late mother had to the film.

“For those of you who don’t know, the movie is about somebody who’s lost his parents, and it was the last film that my mom saw before she died. She died very suddenly,” he explained to the crowd.

“It was the very last film that she saw, and I think, like a lot of us, we all have a fear of parents going, I think. What was completely wonderful about that was to be able to, in some ways, express some sort of love to your parents before they go.

“That’s the wonderful thing about art that you’re able to sort of speculate in some ways, but still in some ways be intact.”

Scott went on to highlight the scene between Adam and his mother in his childhood bedroom, and the moment Adam says goodbye to his parents, adding that he was “grateful his mother got to see that”

“You get to sort of express that love to her before she goes. And it’s one of the great privileges of my job to be able to express yourself through a different character,” he concluded.

Back in March 2024, it was reported that Scott’s mother, Nora, passed away from a sudden illness in St Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin, Ireland.

A month after her death, Scott opened up to The Times about navigating his grief, telling the publication: “We go through so many different types of emotional weather all the time. And even on the saddest day of your life, you might be hungry or have a laugh. Life just continues.

“Well, you know, you have to… life goes on, you manage it day by day. It’s very recent, but I certainly can say that so much of it is surprising and unique, and there is so much that I will be able to speak about at some point.”

Scott also praised his All of Us Strangers co-star Mescal for being a strong pillar of support.

“I adore Paul, he’s so, so…. continues to be… Obviously, it’s been a tough time recently, and he just continues to be a wonderful friend. It’s everything,” he said.

“The more I work in the industry, I realise, you make some stuff that people love and you make some stuff that people don’t like, and all really that you are left with is the relationships that you make. I love him dearly.”

All of Us Strangers is now streaming on Hulu (US) and Disney+ (UK).