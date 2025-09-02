AFL player Mitch Brown breaks silence after historic coming out announcement

Former Australian Football League (AFL) player Mitch Brown has shared a heartwarming message to fans after coming out.

On 27 August, the athlete revealed to The Daily Aus that he was bisexual, becoming the first openly queer man in the league’s 129-year history.

Brown – who played 94 matches for West Coast between 2007 and 2016 – said he had a “feeling of peace, but more importantly, comfort and confidence” with his decision to open up about his sexuality.

According to TDA, the 36-year-old initiated the conversation with a DM over Instagram, writing: “Hey [writer] Sam [Koslowski], I played in the AFL for 10 years for the West Coast Eagles, and I’m a bisexual man.”

Brown said his time in the AFL never afforded him “an opportunity to speak openly or explore your feelings in a safe way,” describing the culture as one of “hyper-masculinity” where “countless” homophobic comments were heard on the pitch.

“When I was growing up at school, the word ‘gay’ was thrown around constantly,” he said. “For a man in Australia, [it was seen as] probably the weakest thing you could be.”

He also urged the AFL to foster a “sense of change” with more “positive male role models,” adding: “My advice to the AFL would be, let’s celebrate the players who may not be the most successful, but are the most important in our community.”

Since opening up about his sexuality, Brown has been embraced and celebrated by fans, rugby organisations such as the Gold Coast Suns, and the LGBTQIA+ community for his bravery.

After a few days of silence, Brown took to Instagram on 31 August to express his gratitude for the support and to reflect on his coming out journey.

“It has been a few days since I shared my story, and I’ve had space to let it all sink in. Before it went live, there was a part of me that was worried about the homophobia or potential backlash I might receive,” he wrote.

“What happened instead was that the story was met with an overwhelming positive response, for which I am so grateful. With that, I’d like to share a few thoughts.”

Brown went on to express his gratitude to his partner Lou for her “love, strength, and resilience”; his ex, Shae, and their two children; and the TDA team for their care and professionalism.

“I have been overwhelmed by the kindness, encouragement, and solidarity that have poured in from people across Australia and around the world,” he continued.

“Every message, every story shared, every word of support has meant more to me than I can say. I will carry that gratitude with me always.”

Brown also gave flowers to the LGBTQIA+ athletes and advocates who came before him – including Jason Ball, Ian Roberts, Isaac Humphries, Josh Cavallo, and Danielle Laidley – praising them for helping “make sport and society more inclusive.”

The Aussie talent then brought attention to the women’s division of the AFL, lauding the organisation for its longstanding history of fostering an inclusive and supportive environment in sport.

“The players are role models not only for young women, but for every young Australian who is searching for a place where they can belong,” he wrote.

“I encourage everyone to go and watch an AFLW game – you’ll see what the future of our game can and should look like.”

Towards the end of his statement, Brown expressed his hope that young people, especially queer young Australians, will benefit from his coming out – before issuing a call to action to the AFL.

“It’s time for the AFL and the clubs to commit to genuine change, embedding inclusion not just in words, but in culture, policies, and everyday actions,” he said.

“If we can make our game a place where everyone belongs, the ripple effect on Australian society will be profound. I look forward to joining the movement that started long before me, to create a safer, more inclusive sport, and society for everyone.”

You can read Brown’s complete statement below.