Adventures of Priscilla icon Terence Stamp dies, aged 87

Terence Stamp, star of The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, has sadly passed away.

The British icon died on Sunday morning (17 August) at the age of 87.

After rising to fame on the West End and Broadway in the 1960s, Stamp made his film debut in 1962 as the title character in Billy Budd, earning an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor and a BAFTA nod for Best Newcomer.

He later gained international recognition as General Zod in Superman (1978) and Superman II (1980), both regarded as classics of the superhero genre that helped shape Hollywood’s current era of comic book franchises.

In 1994, Stamp portrayed Bernadette Bassenger, a transgender woman, in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, alongside Hugo Weaving and Guy Pearce.

The Australian road comedy follows two drag queens and a trans woman as they journey across the outback in a tour bus called Priscilla.

The performance earned him BAFTA and Golden Globe nominations, and the film was praised for its groundbreaking depiction of trans women and drag queens. It introduced queer themes to a mainstream audience, went on to become a cult classic and cemented Stamp’s enduring legacy within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Following news of Stamp’s passing, Pearce posted a heartfelt “fairwell” to his “dear Tel” on Twitter, writing: “You were a true inspiration, both in and out of heels. We’ll always have Kings Canyon, Kings Road and F’ing ABBA. Wishing you well on your way ‘Ralph’!”

Stamp’s other notable credits include The Limey, Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace (1999), The Haunted Mansion (2003), Elektra (2005), Get Smart, Valkyrie (2008), Big Eyes (2014) and Last Night in Soho (2021).

On television, he played Superman’s father, Jor-El, in 23 episodes of Smallville (2003-2011).

Edgar Wright, director of Last Night in Soho – Stamp’s final film credit – said he was “deeply saddened” by his passing, describing him as a “British actor who was truly iconic”.

“An East Ender that rose to such fame in Swinging Sixties London, he could rightly be called its epicentre. Terence’s career spanned seven decades and never stopped surprising. I was fortunate to work with him on what became his final screen role in Last Night in Soho,” he wrote.

“Terence was kind, funny, and endlessly fascinating.”

Reminisce on one of Terrence Stamp’s most iconic scenes as Bernadette Bassenger in The Adventures of Priscilla, Queen of the Desert below.