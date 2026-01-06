Soap stars Adrian Anchondo and Colton Little hard launch their relationship with romantic photos

A new power couple in the US soap world has arrived!

On 30 December, General Hospital star Adrian Anchondo hard-launched his new relationship with Days of Our Lives talent Colton Little on Instagram.

“This Christmas made my heart pop. Thank you, Puerto Rico and Florida,” the caption reads, alongside a photo of Little kissing Anchondo on the cheek.

The adorable post also included a handful of snapshots highlighting the tasty food, beautiful beaches and lush green forests they enjoyed during their holiday.

A few days later, Anchondo returned to Instagram to share more photos from the past year, including new adorable pictures with Little.

“Looking back at one of the most important years of my life. From getting my Master’s degree in Marriage and Family Therapy, to fulfilling a dream of working as a regular on a TV show,” he wrote.

“I travelled the world, I lost people I’ve loved and found new love, battled my depression and anxiety, and pushed myself further than I thought possible. I’m proud of myself and am so ready for what this next year will bring. Sharing my photos and videos to all of you, including some of my work on GH, since it shaped so much of this year. Love to you all.”

Over the last few days, fans have flocked to Anchondo’s comment section to celebrate his exciting life update.

“This has made me so freaking happy!” one person wrote.

Another fan commented, “Omg you and Colton make the most beautiful couple!” while a third user added: “I am so happy for the both of you! All the best in 2026.”

Before opening up about their romantic relationship, the lovebirds first made waves with their respective queer roles on General Hospital and Days of Our Lives.

In 2025, Anchondo joined General Hospital as Marcos Rios, the son of Jenz Sidwell (Carlo Rota) and Natalia Ramirez (Eva LaRue).

His character is also queer and romantically involved with one of Port Charles’s resident doctors, Lucas Jones (Van Hansis).

Meanwhile, Little has portrayed openly gay ISA agent Andrew Donovan on Days of Our Lives and its mini-series, Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, since 2022.

Little’s character is also in a romantic relationship with Paul Narita (Christopher Sean). Last year, the pair got married in the show’s 24 June episode.

Check out all of the happy couple’s heartwarming and romantic photos below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adrian J Anchondo (@javichondo)