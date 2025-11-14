Twitch star Ludwig Ahgren hosts charity stream for Trevor Project in memory of trans viewer

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren has raised funds for The Trevor Project following the death of one of his longtime trans fans.

On 13 November, Ahgren wrote on X/Twitter: “A couple weeks ago I found out one of my oldest viewers passed away. She started following when I had 100 viewers.

“She was super active in chat, funny, and helped turned my goofy dream of being a streamer into a full fledged career.”

Ahgren revealed that she was trans, “and my community was one of the few places she felt comfortable expressing that in”: “So today in her memory I’m doing a charity stream for The Trevor Project. Ty to anyone who tunes in or donates.”

He concluded his post: “RIP Kanabana.”

Ahgren’s post quickly went viral, with fans lauding his support for the trans community amid an increasingly turbulent political landscape, and noting its timely release during Trans Awareness Week.

User @nutbushvillain wrote: “As a father of a trans kid, thank you. Seeing my kid struggle just to fit somewhere hurt my heart. It’s awesome that you bring light to it.”

Another commented: “I’m sorry you lost someone who’s been around for that long. Thank you for being an ally to the trans community. With as much harassment as they receive, especially on this website, they need vocal advocates.”

A third added: “Thank you for this Ludwig. I don’t know if you know, but this also coincides with Transgender Awareness Week and Transgender Day of Remembrance on Nov 20, so it’s especially thoughtful of you to do this in her memory.”

Ahgren, known simply as Ludwig, began streaming full-time in 2019. He gained major attention in 2021 during a month-long Twitch “subathon,” becoming the platform’s most-subscribed user. As of writing, he has over 3.5 million subscribers on Twitch and 6.7 million on YouTube.

It has not yet been confirmed how much money was raised for The Trevor Project, which is the “leading suicide prevention and crisis intervention nonprofit organization for LGBTQ+ young people” and “provides “information & support to LGBTQ+ young people 24/7, all year round”.

For more on The Trevor Project, visit their website. Donations are currently matched $2 for $1, tripling the impact of contributions.