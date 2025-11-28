Mighty Hoopla and Olly Alexander announce Trans Mission, a solidarity concert for the trans community

Various LGBTQIA+ artists and allies are set to perform at Trans Mission, a concert held in solidarity with the trans community.

Organised by Mighty Hoopla and Olly Alexander, the concert was announced on 28 November.

It will take place at OVO Arena Wembley on 11 March 2026 and is in support of Good Law Project, a charity dedicated to “campaigning to fight against hate and spread hope”, and Not a Phase, a trans-led grassroots charity committed to uplifting the lives of trans+ adults.

As per a press release, Trans Mission is a “statement that trans people are loved, valued and celebrated, and that the entertainment industry stands proudly with them.”

The artists confirmed to perform are as follows: Adam Lambert, Beth Ditto, Bimini, Beverley Knight, Christine and the Queens, Fat Tony, Gottmik, HAAi, Jasmine.4.T, Kae Tempest, Kate Nash, MNEK, Olly Alexander, Romy, Sink the Pink, Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Sugababes, Tom Grennan, Tom Rasmussen, Trans Voices and Wolf Alice.

The event will also include appearances from Dani St. James, Grace Campbell, Harriet Rose, Ian McKellen, Jack Rooke, Jayde Adams, Jo Maugham, Jordan Stephens, Juno Birch, Juno Dawson, Kadiff Kirwan, Layton Williams, Mawaan Rizwan, Munroe Bergdorf, Nicola Coughlan, Russell Tovey, Shon Faye, Tia Kofi, Tiara Skye and Zack Polanski.

More artists and guest stars will be announced in the coming months.

Mighty Hoopla and Alexander will work alongside “a strong team of people” including Good Law Project, Not a Phase, Martha Kinn and Michael Smith (Kindred Management), Sam Spencer (Broadwick Live), Jess Kinn (ROAM Artists), PR Simon Jones and Chris Ibbs (CAA), “whose tireless work and generosity are helping bring this vision to life.”

Mighty Hoopla co-founders Glyn Fussell and Jamie Tagg said: “We have been working behind the scenes to organise something on this scale for a long time, to not only fundraise but also publicly stand with the trans community who are under daily attack.

“It is time we came together, got organised and united to fight back against the hate. This is about allyship, empathy and holding up those we love.”

Alexander said: “I believe that in these times, community action isn’t just important — it’s essential! We need real and lasting change. Through solidarity, creativity and collective fundraising, we can fight back against the politics of fear and exclusion and build a world where everyone can thrive.

“I am very fortunate to know and work closely alongside incredible trans and non-binary people whose creativity and presence are essential to the cultural fabric we all share. Trans Mission is going to be a special and unforgettable night, and I’m excited to share the stage with so many wonderful people I hugely admire.”

Dani St. James, founder and CEO of Not a Phase, said the event is “the result of people pouring their hearts into real, affirmative action; a true example of allyship becoming advocacy.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to have been chosen, alongside our friends at Good Law Project, as beneficiaries of the concert. Funds raised will secure our future work uplifting the lives of trans adults all over the UK,” she continued. “We’re counting down the days until the big night and cannot wait to see you all there!”

Jo Maugham, founder and executive director of Good Law Project, added: “To be trans is to celebrate the infinite possibility of the human condition — this amazing line-up is testimony to their creative genius.

“And as the old world tries to force trans people back into tired social constructs, Good Law Project could not be more proud to fight for, and with, the new.”

Trans Mission tickets go live via AXS and Kaboodle at 10am on Tuesday 2 December. Standing tickets are priced at £38.50 plus booking fee, while seated tickets will be £42.50. A limited amount of restricted-view seating will be available from £28.50.

You can sign up at transmissionlive.uk.