London, United Kingdom – GT Group, the company behind Gay Times and wax Talent, today announces its planned leadership transition, with Tag Warner stepping down as Chief Executive Officer, effective January 2026 after serving for 7 years in the role. Warner will continue with the organisation as Chair of the Board.
The transition reflects a deliberate evolution in the company’s governance and operating model as GT Group enters its next phase as a resilient, multi-platform media and talent business – strengthening oversight at Board level while maintaining continuity in day-to-day leadership.
Warner was appointed CEO in January 2019, becoming the youngest person to hold the role, and led a period of significant transformation and growth as Gay Times accelerated its global digital reach and broadened its editorial mission to better reflect the full LGBTQ+ community.
Natasha Christie-Miller joins the Board; Simon Blake joins as Advisor to the Board
Alongside Warner stepping down as CEO and continuing as Chair, Gay Times is pleased to announce the appointment of Natasha Christie-Miller as a Board Director. Christie-Miller is a highly regarded media executive and board leader. She is the Chairwoman of Sifted, a Financial Times-backed media platform, previously serving as President/CEO of Ascential Intelligence. She also serves as a Trustee of Just Like Us, the LGBT+ young people’s charity that has a deep and longstanding relationship with Gay Times.
Gay Times also announces today the appointment of Simon Blake OBE, CEO of Stonewall, as an Advisor to the Board. Blake brings extensive leadership experience across social justice and community organisations, and has a long track record in equality and advocacy work.
A seven-year chapter comes to a close
Since being appointed to the CEO role in 2019, Warner’s tenure has been defined by a broad transformation across all areas of the preeminent company, which recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. Warner led the push toward digital scale, platform-native storytelling, and a broader cultural footprint across non-content formats such as events and partnerships.
Warner will be best known for transforming the traditional magazine publisher to the global digital-first media powerhouse it is today. The brand’s transformation has included becoming the most followed LGBTQ+ media brand on many major social media platforms, Gay Times Magazine reaching millions with globally recognised names on the cover, winning ‘Brand of the Year’ ‘Editorial Team of the Year’ and ‘Cover of the Year’ at prestigious industry awards, and building its commercial division to work with many major global brands to the tune of a Cannes Lions Awards recognition. He took the brand from an audience of hundreds of thousands to tens of millions, launching Gay Times en Español to serve Spanish-speaking audiences globally.
In parallel, Warner led Gay Times to broaden its business model, significantly increasing its revenue in his tenure and future-proofing its infrastructure; most recently announcing a strategic shift toward a subscription-first, journalism platform for the content arm of the company. He also formed wax Talent within the group business with Flora McCluskey, previously at Premier Talent at the helm. wax was nominated as Best Talent Agency in the 2025 ITV beCreator Awards and represents globally recognised names.
A planned transition, with continuity and momentum
This transition is designed to be clear, stable, and forward-looking: it separates Board leadership from executive operations, strengthens governance, and ensures the business is set up to execute its next chapter with focus.
GT Group’s new leadership structure with Managing Director-led operations and Chair-led governance supports the company’s continuing commitment to expanding its journalism, cultural coverage, and impact, while building a more resilient commercial model and broader institutional support.
Tag Warner, Chair, GT Group (effective January 2026):
“Leading Gay Times as CEO has been the defining privilege of my professional life so far. I’m stepping down with real pride in what our company has built over the past seven years and with total belief in what comes next. As Chair, my job is now to back our formidable leadership team, the future business strategy and ensure our company stays bold and vital for the audiences and stakeholders we serve. I have absolutely no doubt that it will.”
Solomon Thomson, Managing Director, Gay Times:
“I’m delighted to continue leading Gay Times in my role of Managing Director. My focus is executing our future strategy as a resilient modern media company: this includes growing sustainable revenue through subscriptions, continuing to strengthen loyalty within our readership by expanding our editorial output, and partnering with brilliant values-aligned brands to power our work.”
Flora McCluskey, Talent Director, wax:
“wax Talent was created to champion talent with real ambition and serious opportunity. We’re building an agency that delivers commercially and culturally for both talent and brands, and I’m excited to continue to scale wax as part of the wider GT Group ecosystem.”
Natasha Christie-Miller, Board Director, GT Group:
“Gay Times is one of the most important platforms in the global LGBTQ+ media landscape. I’m thrilled to join the Board at a moment where independent, trustworthy media matters more than ever, and I look forward to supporting the team as they build a strong, sustainable future.”
Simon Blake OBE, CEO of Stonewall, Advisor to the Board, GT Group:
“It’s a turbulent time for the LGBTQ+ community and many are worried and uncertain. Ensuring that our voices are fairly heard and represented is at the heart of Stonewall’s advocacy and policy work and as part of that, I’m proud to support Gay Times as an Advisor to the Board, and to contribute to the organization’s long-term strength, integrity and reach.”
Summary of leadership changes at the Company
- Leadership changes and new appointments are all effective January 2026.
- Tag Warner steps down as CEO. He is now Chair. He was in the CEO role for precisely 7 years.
- Solomon Thomson leads operations for Gay Times as Managing Director and joins the Board. Flora McCluskey continues to lead wax Talent. Thomson and McCluskey report to the Chair and Board.
- Natasha Christie-Miller appointed as Board Director; Simon Blake OBE appointed as Board Advisor.