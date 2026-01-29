A planned transition, with continuity and momentum

This transition is designed to be clear, stable, and forward-looking: it separates Board leadership from executive operations, strengthens governance, and ensures the business is set up to execute its next chapter with focus.

GT Group’s new leadership structure with Managing Director-led operations and Chair-led governance supports the company’s continuing commitment to expanding its journalism, cultural coverage, and impact, while building a more resilient commercial model and broader institutional support.

Tag Warner, Chair, GT Group (effective January 2026):

“Leading Gay Times as CEO has been the defining privilege of my professional life so far. I’m stepping down with real pride in what our company has built over the past seven years and with total belief in what comes next. As Chair, my job is now to back our formidable leadership team, the future business strategy and ensure our company stays bold and vital for the audiences and stakeholders we serve. I have absolutely no doubt that it will.”

Solomon Thomson, Managing Director, Gay Times:

“I’m delighted to continue leading Gay Times in my role of Managing Director. My focus is executing our future strategy as a resilient modern media company: this includes growing sustainable revenue through subscriptions, continuing to strengthen loyalty within our readership by expanding our editorial output, and partnering with brilliant values-aligned brands to power our work.”

Flora McCluskey, Talent Director, wax:

“wax Talent was created to champion talent with real ambition and serious opportunity. We’re building an agency that delivers commercially and culturally for both talent and brands, and I’m excited to continue to scale wax as part of the wider GT Group ecosystem.”

Natasha Christie-Miller, Board Director, GT Group:

“Gay Times is one of the most important platforms in the global LGBTQ+ media landscape. I’m thrilled to join the Board at a moment where independent, trustworthy media matters more than ever, and I look forward to supporting the team as they build a strong, sustainable future.”

Simon Blake OBE, CEO of Stonewall, Advisor to the Board, GT Group:

“It’s a turbulent time for the LGBTQ+ community and many are worried and uncertain. Ensuring that our voices are fairly heard and represented is at the heart of Stonewall’s advocacy and policy work and as part of that, I’m proud to support Gay Times as an Advisor to the Board, and to contribute to the organization’s long-term strength, integrity and reach.”