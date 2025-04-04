Spyros Rennt captures the physicality of queer intimacy

How do you think nightlife has changed since you first starting taking photos from the frontline of queer nightlife?

Talking about Berlin, where I’ve been based since 2011, I’d say the biggest change is that nightlife has gotten more expensive. I remember paying 6 euros for a 24-hour party back then, now it’s 20+ euros. That shift isn’t just about ticket prices; it reflects a broader change in the city.

I also feel like I meet fewer interesting people now. Back in the day, Berlin was full of these wild, unpredictable characters who were just existing, creating, and thriving without being tied down by conventional work structures. But with the rising cost of living, people need stable jobs just to afford to be here, which inevitably affects the kind of crowd you find in nightlife. There’s still amazing energy, but it’s different.

Berlin figures as something of an omnipresent character in your photography to date. What does the city mean to you, as a person and as an artist?

Moving to Berlin played a huge role in shaping my life, both as a person and as an artist. Honestly, I don’t think I would have become a photographer if I hadn’t been here. Berlin showed me that a completely different way of life is possible – where creativity can flow freely and without many of the restrictions you find elsewhere.

How I became a photographer was pretty organic: I knew I wanted to do something creative, and I also knew that the community and experiences I was having – whether at parties, on the streets, or in quieter moments – were so interesting and real. So, I just started documenting it. If I’d been in another city, I’m not sure I would have had that same drive or sense of urgency to capture what I was experiencing. Berlin really opened up that possibility for me.

Lastly, as a queer photographer, how do you think your work fits into a lineage of LGBTQIA+ image-making?

I definitely look up to and cherish the work of the great artists who came before me, like Nan Goldin, Wolfgang Tillmans, Ryan McGinley, and Walter Pfeiffer. Their work has been incredibly inspiring, not just in terms of the images they created, but in how they shaped a visual language for queer life and intimacy. It would be an honour to be following in those legacies, and I absolutely strive for it in my own work. At the same time, I hope to add something unique to the conversation and continue pushing the boundaries of how we see and represent queer experiences.

