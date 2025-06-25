‘Burn the Sheets’ figures in a new normal of trans domesticity

Rody Loewe’s painting of an eight-limbed figure, hung above a disused fireplace in House of Annetta, functions as the patriarch’s grand portrait. Except in this exhibition’s imaging of the home, this figure is not an old white lord, but a West-African shapeshifting trickster spirit called ‘Anansi’. The character, who derives from Akan folklore, is often depicted as a spider and is known for its story-telling skills. Hung above the fireplace, the painting makes me think about how we can weave new stories amongst ourselves to create new traditions together, an act we might find agency within the home.

The two video works in the show give a sense of forging new normals and traditions, and note a trans desire for the safety of norms. Take Lou Lou Sainsbury’s video ‘a fantastic body’, an otherwise surreal film, where Sainsbury cuts and stuffs a home-made doll with bones, peach pits and hormone pills, before stitching it back together. Despite this strange and at times unsettling ritual, the video returns to the image of Sainsbury attempting to breast-feed the doll in her kitchen – a trope of the maternal domestic. Rather than a wry subversion, Sainsbury’s breastfeeding is more a peculiar attempt at a norm, one she can never quite attain without baggage. Elsewhere, Chole Swords & Jory Cherry have hung a series of double-ended toothbrushes from the ceiling. An accompanying video demonstrates the tools in action, as Sword & Cherry playfully attempt to simultaneously brush their teeth, neither being able to do so without the help and attention of the other. A personal daily ritual made social, the video speaks to a necessary mutual dependency often found within trans living. Their second video sees both artists clamber under sheets together. Hidden under the fabrics, their veiled bodies together resemble a mound or a hill within a landscape. This is perhaps a yearning for naturalisation, physical togetherness and place.