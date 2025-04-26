Following the wedding of the century, the divorce party of the millennium

For Tiara Skye and Shivani Dave’s iconic ‘wedding’ cover for our Straight Issue, we threw a divorce celebration to remember.

ICYMI: The latest issue of GAY TIMES? Well, it’s heterosexuality themed.



Yes, it’s a tiiiiiny bit off-brand for a queer publication, but we decided it was time to flip the script and interrogate the institution of cis-heterosexuality and, why, exactly, it continues to hold so much power.

In the issue, we have essays addressing homonormativity (heteronormativity’s gay cousin), how a short-lived Glastonbury fling reveals straight men’s relationship to the queer community, and a follow-up to Asa Seresin’s viral 2019 essay on heterofatalism.

These are all great reads, we can assure you, but our pièce de résistance is our cover shoot: a fabulous, parodic celebration of the tabloid celebrity wedding. Featuring two icons of the UK queer community – performer and TikTok queen Tiara Skye and broadcaster and London Dyke March co-founder Shivani Dave – the images and accompanying story recreate the heterosexual marriage spectacle in Stoke Newington’s Clissold Park.

While, contrary to what our social media audience seemed to believe, this was not a real marriage in any legal sense of the term, it was a coming together of two forces within our community – and a celebration of queer and trans creativity.

So, in order to launch this iconic cover IRL and not just on our social media feeds, GAY TIMES decided to do what we do best – throw a party!

With a guest list focussed on the GAY TIMES community – including some of our favourite writers, photographers and collaborators – we descended upon Dalston’s The Divine on 23 April for an evening of music, cake, and gossip.

Fittingly, as a goodbye to Tiara and Shivani’s short-lived union, the party was divorce-themed and culminated with a ‘press conference’ where the two cover stars fielded questions from our audience about the demise of their ‘wedding’.

Taking over the decks before Tiara and Shivani graced the stage, we were blessed to welcome DJs Lil C, Lagoon Femshayma and Elkka (thank you divas!) and, throughout the night, attendees were encouraged to reflect on their own past relationships – the good, the bad, and the ugly – with a ‘Write A Letter To Your Ex’ station.

The night was finished off with ‘I’m Sorry About Your Divorce’ cake, eaten from plastic water glasses (no plates could be found) and washed down with prosecco.

The overall message: romantic relationships may end, but queer community is forever!

Check out the images from the night, lensed by the fabulous Karen Stanley, above.

