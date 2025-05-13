How can queer hedonism contribute to a better world?

Taking up this space to create untested alternate worlds is not an easy task. Everywhere we look, public access to cities is being ripped apart by developments and stability is increasingly difficult to afford; it’s no surprise that our right – and confidence – to roam, linger and lounge feels shoved in a corner and forgotten. As the heavy hand of capitalism tightens its fist around our barely surviving necks, hustle culture seeps in all the gaps and distorts the romance and transformational potential of failure into something undesirable. We can’t afford to pay our bills; the weekly shop has doubled in price; we don’t have the time to call our grandparents. Convenience is king. Indeed, the instant gratification of apps like Grindr and Tinder sings a siren song amongst a sea of detachment. There’s less chance of a let-down; no walking home alone after “time wasted” exchanging small talk in a bar or waiting around in a filthy toilet. Why would we support a grassroots club night that’s still figuring out its sound when it’s much easier to tag along to the mega-club, especially if it looks good on our social media? Sometimes, showing up through donating money, food or our time – or sacrificing personal comfort to occupy and protest – just doesn’t seem doable (or worth it, because why would we even bother if change feels impossible?).

Hedono-futurism not only shows us that pluriversal futures are possible, but also directly challenges “the tyranny of convenience”, as outlined by legal scholar Tim Wu in his 2018 essay. Although presented to us as a route to liberation, convenience culture – especially in the ways modern technology has commodified individualism and connection – instead can become a “constraint on what we are willing to do, and thus in a subtle way it can enslave us.” When we let convenience be our priority, over our other values, we become more susceptible to the whims of those who have the power and want to keep it. We give away the key to our freedoms in the name of superficial ease. We let governments and corporations constrict the fullness and complexities of our identities, relationships and imaginations. But, when our own day-to-day lives can seem so unmanageable, how do we resist buying into the “cult of convenience” – the siren call of “whatever I want, whenever and however I want it”?

We can resist it through activating, strengthening and enjoying the pleasure mycelia. Rather than buying into self-care that requires us to buy infinite products, when we choose instead to experience joy, rest and healing in community, we build the relationships that help us pick connection and liberation over convenience and conformity – that lighten the load so that we may choose our own adventure. Your friend may cook dinner so that you don’t have to grab a McDonald’s, or know someone who has a spare bed so you don’t have to use AirBnb. You might be able to borrow that sound system for your party rather than ordering it for next-day delivery. A DIY dyke might just pop round and fix your chest of drawers – so you can instead donate to a trans person’s healthcare fundraiser. Or you might be able to access a community mutual aid fund yourself to help pay rent – freeing up your Saturday to pick up a placard instead of another bar shift. Through these pathways, pleasure-rooted activities that are inconvenient build anti-capitalist, radical and revolutionary foundations. As Wu writes: “Sometimes struggle is a solution.”

As a community with a shorter actual or perceived life expectancy than our cis-heterosexual counterparts, it’s little surprise that we tend to live moment-to-moment. A generation of queer elders was taken from us by a negligent and biased society – we still carry within us the memory of losing everyone we loved. But it’s through practicing hedono-futurism rooted in care and solidarity that we can come to believe not only that a better future is possible, but that we’ll live long enough to see it. Writing on our defence against the rise of fascism, McKenzie Wark proposed that our vision for “the good life” is to be “found in fragments of the everyday when we live without dead time… When we glimpse another city for another life.” These are the heterotopias we model when we’re fucking, dancing, painting, feeding our friends, setting up camp in protest. These are the sites where we create longevity for our communities through practicing love as action over and over again – through pragma. Where we embody and realise the creation of queer pluriversal utopias.

