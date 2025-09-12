Partnerships that Perform: Advertisers succeed in Gay Times collaborations in 2025

Today, Gay Times is celebrating a run of standout partnerships across the first half of 2025.

In a year that has highlighted the importance of queer spaces and stories, Gay Times’ collaborations prioritised safety, visibility and joy – whilst typically outperforming internal branded-content benchmarks with standout social engagement.

While some areas of the market have pulled back their advertising support for LGBTQIA+ titles, Gay Times campaigns continue to perform to a growing LGBTQIA+ community and demonstrate superior performance in numerous metrics. From large-scale cultural takeovers to evidence-led community initiatives, the work proved that when brands back outcomes that matter, audiences respond.

Across immersive moments, data-driven concepts and cross-platform storytelling, these campaigns moved beyond impressions to deliver measurable impact for the LGBTQIA+ community.

Highlights from the company, which is the most followed LGBTQIA+ media brand in the world on major social platforms such as Instagram, include:

Garnier Micellar Water: Pride Party and Outernet Takeover

Gay Times joined forces with Garnier Micellar Water for an immersive takeover of Outernet Tottenham Court Road throughout Pride Month and beyond. The campaign, titled Messages To Our Younger Selves, showcased heartfelt letters from LGBTQIA+ individuals to their younger selves, creating a powerful tapestry of resilience. Created to support Garnier Micellar Water’s partnership with Just Like Us, the exhibition was a direct response to the statistic that 91% of LGBTQIA+ school pupils encounter hostile language about their identity, serving as a beacon of hope and a reminder that brighter days lie ahead.

The collaboration continued as the brand sponsored the annual Gay Times Pride Party at The Broadwick in Soho. The event was a spectacular celebration, centered around the campaign theme of celebrating queer hope and resilience, and attended by a cohort of LGBTQIA+ trailblazers and tastemakers including Trixie Mattel, Dylan Mulvaney and Joe Locke. At a time when Pride feels more important than ever, the event was testament to the strength and unity of the community, complete with a live performance from Tayce and DJ sets from the likes of Bimini and Absolute.

The campaign sparked over double the average editorial engagement for Gay Times partnerships and creator content performed more than seven times better than expected, while community response praised Garnier for showing up authentically.

Supporting LGBTQIA+ Spaces with Uber

This summer, Gay Times curated a comprehensive report on the concerning rate of the shuttering of LGBTQIA+ venues. To gain powerful insight to support the campaign, Gay Times gathered data via a survey on the lived experiences of hundreds within their audience, all LGBTQIA+ community members, regarding their perception of venue closures across the country. The data revealed that 85% believe queer venues reduce feelings of loneliness, yet 46.3% said there are fewer such venues in their area now than there were three years ago.

The report also highlighted that nearly half of respondents (49.3%) reported avoiding queer venues due to safety concerns while traveling. In response to this urgent reality, Gay Times worked with Uber to offer thousands of discounted rides to independent LGBTQIA+ venues across the UK, helping to ensure people can travel hassle-free to the venues that are so vital for connection and safety.