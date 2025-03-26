Trans-ing ticket stubs, pebbles and tights with the Museum of Transology

Transcestry is no regular exhibition. Bringing together 1000 objects and stories from trans, non-binary and intersex communities, it brings together everything from protest placards to personal ephemera to create a wide-ranging view of gender diverse life.

Here, artwork and zines are displayed alongside tights, items of clothing, tickets and razors – placing creative work exploring transness in dialogue with quotidian artefacts from individuals’ private gender journeys. Presented alongside these various objects are modest, brown tags carrying a note from the original owner about its significance, often written with earnest joy or misty-eyed sentimentality.

To be in a space which centres trans, non-binary and intersex lives, their personal histories and joys, is a special experience. Nowhere is there an impulse to explain or, worse, justify oneself for a cis audience: it’s a rare opportunity for gender diverse perspectives to be presented in an accepting, affirming environment and a place where trans+ folks can see their experiences reflected back to them.

For the past decade, The Museum of Transology has been dedicated to faithfully archiving gender diverse life for future generations and Transcestry is a celebration of ten years of this vital work. Below, E-J Scott, Founder of the Museum of Transology and a Senior Lecturer at Central Saint Martins, pulls out five key works from Transcestry and explains their significance.