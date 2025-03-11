A decade of club kid fashion and chaos at INFERNO

Do you have any fun anecdotes or stories from the past decade?

So many! One that stands out is when a performer did something wild in a paddling pool. What we hadn’t accounted for was how heavy it would be with water in it – so when we went to remove it, the bottom broke, flooding the dance floor. Picture a queue of club kids (myself included) in full geish, mopping the floor at 3am to a soundtrack of pounding techno. It was absolute carnage.

The last INFERNO – our 10-year anniversary Red Rave – was one of the best nights of my life. It reminded me just how much this night means to so many people. It was one of those rare, magical moments where everyone showed up as their best selves, leaving their baggage at the door and coming together in pure appreciation and love for the space and each other. Everyone’s DJ sets were spectacular from start to finish, I performed with trans punk musician Sissy Misfit, and everyone turned it the fuck out in their finest red looks. It’s a night I’ll hold in my heart forever.





How has queer nightlife changed between when you started the night and now?

Queer nightlife used to feel more raw, hedonistic, and unpredictable – back then, we didn’t have smart phones! It felt lawless in a way that was both thrilling and, at times, chaotic. In terms of community, I think things have improved because of social media, there’s now a broader awareness of how we expect people to behave in queer spaces. It used to feel like the Wild West, but now we’re talking more about how to show up for each other, on and off the dance floor. And given that politically, things are worse for our community than they’ve ever been, this kind of solidarity has never been more important.

But I’ve also seen the impact of gentrification, the cost-of-living crisis, and the pandemic on our spaces. Working-class people – the ones who built queer nightlife – are being pushed out. The cost of running nights, DJing, or even just going out has skyrocketed. If I were moving to London now, INFERNO probably wouldn’t exist, I wouldn’t have been able to take the risk. These days, most working-class people in nightlife are behind the bar, at the door, or working cloakroom. We’re losing the next generation of grassroots queer creativity, and that’s a tragedy.

Oh, and RuPaul killed the drag queen! There was a time when people would turn looks in the club just for the joy of it. That’s something we’ve fought to keep alive at INFERNO – a space where identity, individuality, and creativity still take centre stage.

Nightlife is evolving, but because it’s so deeply tied to money and capital, marginalised communities are always hit first. We’re already seeing that in the loss of LGBTQ+ spaces, but it feels like the people in power aren’t listening. As someone who’s been at the forefront of this community for over 13 years, I know firsthand how vital nightlife is, not just culturally and artistically, but for people’s physical, emotional, and mental wellbeing.