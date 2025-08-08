The Just Like Us Awards returned to Central London on Thursday 7 August, celebrating exceptional contributions to LGBTQIA+ inclusion in schools.

The annual gathering brought together charity staff, ambassadors and special guests to honour the teachers and young advocates helping to shape a more inclusive and equitable future for queer youth.

Founded in 2016, Just Like Us has partnered with thousands of primary and secondary schools, as well as colleges across the UK, to champion and support LGBTQIA+ young people.

Its flagship initiative, School Diversity Week, is a nationwide celebration of queer inclusion that sees thousands of schools take part in talks, assemblies and activities each year.

At the heart of the campaign is the Ambassador Programme, which trains LGBTQIA+ young adults aged 18–25 to share their personal stories and speak about allyship. These ambassadors visit classrooms, answer questions and spark conversations that foster understanding and acceptance among students.

This year’s intimate ceremony featured eight awards: Rising Star, Community Champion, Hero of the Year, Volunteer of the Year, School Talks Champion, Mentor of the Year and Ambassador of the Year.

Married at First Sight star and trans activist Ella Morgan presented the Community Champion Award to Liv Hennessey, recognised for co-running a webinar during LGBTQIA+ History Month and founding Queer Midlands – “a community of Midlands-based ambassadors and organised meetings.”

In what Morgan dubbed a “double shantay” moment, the honour was also given to Lav Breen, described as “a pillar for this community and a ray of sunshine.”

Morgan later presented Hero of the Year to Jack Littlefair, praising his readiness to “jump in or step up to the plate” and adding: “Without ambassadors like Jack, our mission would be even more challenging and fewer stories would be heard. We are so grateful to him for his commitment, kindness and willingness to help.”

Also serving as guest host was actor, comedian and writer Harry Trevaldwyn, known for Ten Percent (2022), The Outlaws, The Acolyte (2024), and recent films How to Train Your Garden and My Oxford Year.

Trevaldwyn awarded Volunteer of the Year to Scout Dragon, a “powerhouse” who has represented Just Like Us at Freshers’ Fairs and NEU conferences, delivered 17 school talks to thousands of pupils this year and written for Gay Times.

Rhys Beyan and Lucas Heyburn-Sheerin were jointly named School Talks Champion for their dedication to sharing their LGBTQIA+ identities with pupils, answering questions and inspiring students to become active allies.

Rising Star went to Phoebe Constantine, who in the past academic year alone delivered 19 school talks, took part in a Garnier photoshoot, a Deloitte panel and Student Pride, and represented the charity in three live media interviews in a single day – a Just Like Us record.

Vicky Thorburn was honoured as Mentor of the Year with a heartfelt tribute from ambassador Nimah McClean, while CEO Laura Mackay presented Ambassador of the Year to Bronwyn Riani.

See the full list of winners below.

Rising Star

Phoebe Constantine

Community Champion

Liv Hennessey and Lav Breen

Hero of the Year

Jack Littlefair

Volunteer of the Year

Scout Dragon

School Talks Champion

Rhys Bevan and Lucas Heyburn-Sheerin

Mentor of the Year

Vicky Thorburn

Ambassador of the Year

Bronwyn Riani

Just Like Us trains volunteer ambassadors throughout the year. If you’re LGBTQIA+ and 18 to 25, sign up now to hear about the next training event near you.