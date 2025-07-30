GT Group’s ‘wax Talent’ reports surging growth in first half of 2025

GT Group’s talent management arm, wax Talent, has announced robust growth in the first half of 2025.

Launched in mid-2024 as a culture focused talent agency, wax has seen revenue climb by over 10% month-on-month in every 30 day period of 2025 so far. This represents a streak of continuous double-digit expansion.

This rapid rise underscores wax’s successful entry into the talent management industry and its emergence as a significant contributor within the GT Group ecosystem.

Company officials indicated that the momentum is projected to continue through the year, highlighting strong demand from brands for wax’s roster of talent and services.

The results also come shortly after the agency has been shortlisted for Best Talent Agency at ITV’s bCreator Awards – with the winner to be announced later in 2025.

Rapid Growth and First-Year Milestones

The consistent 10%+ monthly growth in 2025 is a remarkable achievement for a venture just over one year old. wax – billed as the UK’s first full-service commercial talent agency specializing in LGBTQIA+ talent – has capitalized on an underserved market niche.

“Never before has there been an established full-service LGBTQ+ talent agency in the UK, and now the results speak for themselves,” said Flora McCluskey, Talent Director at wax Talent. “We launched wax to champion diverse talent, and this first-half performance proves the strength of our model and the appetite for authentic talent development and representation.”

wax’s rapid ascent comes amid a broader boom in influencer and talent-led marketing; the global influencer marketing industry is expected to reach $32.5 billion by the end of 2025, up from $24 billion just a year earlier.

Industry analysts note that brands are shifting budgets toward creator partnerships at a record pace, with the market projected to grow 35% this year – far outpacing traditional advertising growth.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gay Times (@gaytimes)

Expanding Roster and High-Profile Signings

wax’s growth has been accompanied by an expansion of its talent roster with internationally recognised names. The agency’s initial lineup, unveiled in mid-2024, featured prominent LGBTQ+ figures across entertainment, fashion, and social media.

Recent signings in 2025 include professional footballer Josh Cavallo, a headline-making addition. Cavallo made history in 2021 as the world’s first openly gay male top-flight footballer, and his exclusive representation by wax signals the agency’s ability to attract high-caliber talent.

wax’s curated roster now spans athletes, actors, creators and advocates with a combined social media following exceeding 12 million, giving brand clients immediate access to engaged audiences.

According to the company, its wider casting network – which extends beyond the core roster through partnerships and off-roster talent – offers a combined reach of over 100 million people globally for advertising and campaigns. This extensive network reflects wax’s dual model of representing select talent and casting from a broader pool, enabled by Gay Times’ decades-built connections in diverse communities.

In addition to individual talent growth, wax has swiftly delivered on high-profile opportunities. It has leveraged the GT Group’s media and events platform to secure major brand partnerships.

For example, wax and Gay Times recently partnered with Netflix on a 360-degree campaign around the launch of Heartstopper season three – an initiative that saw wax curate VIP guest lists and talent for a star-studded screening event, while Gay Times served as media partner.

The agency also collaborated on an experiential marketing campaign with dating app Hinge, casting and managing LGBTQIA+ creators for a bespoke event and content series. These collaborations not only generate revenue but also raise wax’s profile in the industry, showcasing its capacity to deliver integrated talent-driven campaigns for global brands.