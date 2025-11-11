GT Group has unveiled wax Studio, a full-service creative agency specialising in branded events, curated trips and experiential mailers — an evolution of the Group’s award-winning creative work that folds the legacy of GTX into a dedicated, modern home for brand activations.

Why wax Studio — and why now

Since the start of 2024, GT Group has deliberately reshaped its ecosystem: launching wax Talent to represent and cast both celebrities and creators and sharpening Gay Times’ editorial strategy around deeper, subscription-first journalism. Those moves have laid the groundwork for a next-generation activations arm built for the creator economy, where brands need cultural credibility and measurable outcomes in the same breath.

wax Studio arrives with three clear products – standout events, curated trips and experiential mailers – delivered end-to-end. Each activation is architected with precision creator casting, leveraging one of the industry’s largest and most diverse creator databases and a proprietary talent-matching system to align the right voices to the right brief. The result: the right talent, the right moment, the right outcome.