GT Group has unveiled wax Studio, a full-service creative agency specialising in branded events, curated trips and experiential mailers — an evolution of the Group’s award-winning creative work that folds the legacy of GTX into a dedicated, modern home for brand activations.
Why wax Studio — and why now
Since the start of 2024, GT Group has deliberately reshaped its ecosystem: launching wax Talent to represent and cast both celebrities and creators and sharpening Gay Times’ editorial strategy around deeper, subscription-first journalism. Those moves have laid the groundwork for a next-generation activations arm built for the creator economy, where brands need cultural credibility and measurable outcomes in the same breath.
wax Studio arrives with three clear products – standout events, curated trips and experiential mailers – delivered end-to-end. Each activation is architected with precision creator casting, leveraging one of the industry’s largest and most diverse creator databases and a proprietary talent-matching system to align the right voices to the right brief. The result: the right talent, the right moment, the right outcome.
Built on a proven creative lineage
wax Studio builds directly on GTX, GT Group’s in-house creative agency launched in 2020 to connect brands with LGBTQ+ and global audiences through strategy, content and experiential production. The merger of GTX’s bold creativity and institutional knowledge into wax Studio formalises a model that’s already delivered category-defining work for major brands and won the company recognition from Cannes Lions and Campaign Magazine.
That model has accelerated in 2025: wax Talent reported surging growth this year and helped deliver high-profile, integrated campaigns – including a content and talent partnership around Heartstopper season three with Netflix, where wax Talent curated VIP attendance. It’s a demonstration of how talent, creativity and experiences reinforce one another across the Group – the exact dynamic wax Studio is designed to scale for its clients.
Leadership and product offer
Sophie Lee joins as Activations Lead for wax Studio, bringing more than a decade of experience developing marketing plans, influencer strategies and experiential campaigns for global brands.
“It’s a privilege to join a business with such a strong creative legacy,” Lee said. “Leading wax Studio gives us the opportunity to push boundaries in how brands collaborate with creators and deliver activations — not just to reach audiences, but to truly resonate with them."
"As sister agency to wax Talent, wax Studio moves clients beyond transactional partnerships to culture-making experiences that convert attention into action, from brand fame to ROI."
wax Talent Director, Flora McCluskey, commented on the synergy the launch of sister agency wax Studio brings:
“Following a year of rapid growth at wax Talent in talent management and casting, the launch of sister agency wax Studio marks a pivotal step in expanding GT Group’s capabilities in the talent arena. As a complementary offering to wax Talent, wax Studio enables us to deliver greater end-to-end value for our partners and clients across events, trips and experiential mailers.
Tag Warner, CEO of GT Group, added:
“wax Studio is the ‘not-so-new’ agency from the culture experts at GT Group. By merging the bold creativity and insight of GTX into wax Studio, we’re building on years of award-winning work to offer brands an integrated, culturally-intelligent approach to influencer and experiential campaigns. Not only that, in 2025 we have been developing a proprietary talent-matching software that precision casts for every campaign serviced through wax Studio. Something we believe is an industry first.”
The bigger picture
The launch of wax Studio complements GT Group’s broader transformation this year. Gay Times, the flagship content brand of the company, doubled down on integrity-led journalism and a subscription-first model, while wax Talent grew tremendously in its own right, servicing the wide world of creator and celebrity engagement. With wax Studio’s launch, the final piece of the puzzle is now in place for a redefined GT Group for years to come.
Along with this launch, GT Group have relaunched their online home at gaytimesgroup.com to concisely overview the business’ offerings for clients and partners.
What’s next
wax Studio is already developing several high-impact activations set to roll out in the coming months and is accepting briefs for end-of-year 2025 and 2026 brand campaigns.
If you are a brand looking to shape culture, contact Sophie Lee at sophie.lee@wax-talent.com.