Gay model arrested after fitness trainer husband found dead

Donald Zieben-Hood, a male model, has been arrested following the tragic death of his fitness trainer husband.

In the early hours of 1 August, around 4 a.m., the body of Jacob Zieben-Hood was reportedly discovered in his Harlem apartment on West 138th Street. He was allegedly found positioned over a toilet with visible wounds to his head and the back of his leg.

According to a statement obtained by PEOPLE from the New York Police Department: “Police responded to a 911 call for an unconscious male inside 250 West 138th Street within the confines of the 32nd Precinct.

“Upon arrival, officers observed an unconscious 34-year-old male with multiple stab wounds to his legs. EMS responded and pronounced the male deceased on scene.”

As the investigation remains ongoing, an official cause of death has not yet been determined. However, Jacob’s husband, Donald Zieben-Hood, has been arrested and charged with burglary, criminal contempt of court and weapons possession.

According to the New York Daily News, the couple allegedly got into a fight at their Harlem apartment on the evening of Thursday, 31 July — just hours before Jacob’s body was found.

Jacob’s father reportedly told authorities that his son called him during the altercation, saying that Donald wouldn’t let him leave the apartment and had threatened him with a knife. He also alleged that, in the background of the call, he could hear Donald yelling at Jacob and calling him names.

Donald allegedly told police that he fell asleep after the argument and woke up around 4 a.m. to find Jacob dead. Prosecutors allege that Donald slashed Jacob with a knife on the head and leg before calling 911.

After officers arrived at the scene, Donald reportedly claimed that Jacob had also attacked him with a knife.

PIX11 reported that Donald currently has two open criminal contempt cases, one of which allegedly involves strangling his late husband twice in a single night.

A court case is set for 7 August.