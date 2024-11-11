On 5 November, the American public elected Donald Trump as the 47th US President. While 50.5% of Americans voted Trump in, queer women of colour overwhelmingly favoured Kamala Harris. A national exit poll of almost 23,000 people found that 86% of LGBTQIA+ voters backed Harris.

Among Black women, Harris was even more popular, capturing 91% of the vote and making the them the highest reported demographic to vote for her. Latina women voted 60% for Harris and Asian women voted 54% for Harris.

Many LGBTQIA+ women of colour were ready to see themselves represented in the White House. But perhaps more importantly, they were hoping the next president wouldn’t be Trump, who nominated conservative justices to the Supreme Court that overturned Roe v. Wade. In addition, at least 26 women have accused Trump of sexual misconduct and rape dating back to the 1970s, and he has been found liable in court for sexual abuse.

Since Trump’s Tuesday victory, women have reported a rise in online misogyny, pointing to examples of far-right figures who have made statements about women’s bodies.

This includes Nick Fuentes, who dined with Trump at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, and wrote on X on election day, “Your body, my choice. Forever.” The post has been liked more than 47,000 times.

Trump has also vowed to crackdown on what he calls “transgender insanity” and has been intrinsically linked to Project 2025, the 920-page document that suggests the US returns to the traditional definition of marriage and strip terms like sexual orientation and gender identity from “every federal rule, agency regulation, contract, grant, regulation, and piece of legislation that exists.”

Uncloseted Media spoke with six LGBTQIA+ women of colour from different pockets of the US to get their immediate reactions to the election results and to learn about their hopes, fears and disappointments as they reflect on America – a country where a man has held the seat of president for 248 years since the nation was founded in 1776.

Mary Midgett, 88, San Francisco