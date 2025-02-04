Complete track records on LGBTQIA+ issues for Trump’s starting lineup

Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives

2006

In an interview with the Tallahassee Democrat, Marco Rubio describes his opposition for gay adoption in Florida. “Kids should not be forced to be part of some social experiment,” he tells the paper.

United States Senator

March 2013

During a speech at the Conservative Political Action Conference, Rubio tells the crowd, “Just because I believe that states should have the right to define marriage in the traditional way does not make me a bigot.”

December 2015

In an interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network during his presidential run, Rubio says – if elected – he would appoint anti-gay-marriage justices to the Supreme Court, roll back Obama-era executive actions that protect LGBTQIA+ people and undo laws that protect trans people’s right to use the bathroom that matches their gender identity.

February 2016

At a campaign rally in New Hampshire, Rubio says, “Marriage should be between one man and one woman.”

August 2016

Rubio is under fire by LGBTQIA+ advocacy groups for speaking with the Anti-Gay Florida Renewal group.

August 2017

Two months after the Pulse nightclub shooting that left 49 people dead, Rubio asks evangelicals to show compassion to LGBTQIA+ people. “I want to be clear with you: Abandoning judgment and loving our LGBT neighbours is not a betrayal of what the Bible teaches. It is a fulfilment of it,” he says.

March 2022

Rubio defends Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, which bans teachings of anything related to LGBTQIA+ issues in pre-kindergarten through eighth-grade classrooms. “Raising kids is the job of parents and families, not schools. And so that’s what that bill does,” he says.

June 2022

Ahead of a “Drag Queen Story Time” set to be hosted by the United States Air Force Base, Rubio sends a letter requesting its cancellation. “Decisions over children and their bodies should be left to moms and dads serving our nation, not mediated through publicly funded propaganda on U.S. Air Force bases … The last thing parents serving their nation overseas should be worried about … is whether their children are being exposed to sexually charged content.” The event is ultimately cancelled largely because of pressure from Rubio.

September 2022

An ad for Rubio’s Senate reelection campaign features a video of a drag performer reading to children, overlaid by Rubio saying, “The radical left will destroy children if we don’t stop them … They indoctrinate children, try to turn boys into girls.”

October 2022

Rubio receives a 0/100 score on the Human Rights Campaign’s Congressional Scorecard.

“Sen. Marco Rubio is one of the most anti-LGBTQ politicians in America and a threat to every LGBTQ person in Florida,” says Human Rights Campaign National Campaign Director Geoff Wetrosky.

November 2022

Rubio votes against the Respect for Marriage Act, a law that codifies same-sex marriages. The law was introduced by President Biden amid worries that the conservative majority on the Supreme Court that took away the right to abortion will target same-sex marriage in the future.

January 2025

Following an executive order signed by Trump that declares there are only two genders, newly confirmed Secretary of State Marco Rubio instructs his staff to freeze all passport applications with “X” sex markers and changes to gender identity. “The policy of the United States is that an individual’s sex is not changeable,” an email from the State Department read. “Sex and not gender shall be used” in official documents. The policy affects both current and future passport applications.

