montykeates: from karaoke pub nights to electroclash revivalist

What’s your musical background?

Growing up, music was always a huge part of my life. My family used to live above the pub we ran and I will never forget the karaoke nights. Music was encouraged, my dad got a piano and my four siblings and I would all learn songs (some better than others). I used to do a lot of musical theatre, and would sing at every talent show I could in school. I just wanted people to listen and feel something.

How would you describe your sound?

I think my sound is this huge amalgamation of everything I love, it’s electronic but with a rocky attitude, it’s vulnerable but still confident. I take inspiration from anime, video games, technology and so many other things. If you like pop-rock or hyperpop, I think you’d love my music.

Who are the artists who inspire you?

Artists like The Dare, a lot hyperpop artists, SOPHIE and Y2K club music.

What does this EP mean to you and how does it advance your artistry?

As its my first body of work, it means so much to me. I did a lot of soul-searching when I started to write music. I know everyone does but I really can’t begin to express how much change I’ve seen within myself, I am so grateful that I found this sound and wrote these songs because they were incredibly cathartic to make.

Working alongside Sam Ellwood and Harry Winks was so fun and I’m grateful to have met them through the making of my music. Towards the last two tracks I really found more depth to me and my sound, too.

What has the response to the singles so far been?

It’s been great, it’s still so weird to me that people actually listen to these songs, I got a lot of support from BBC Introducing and Radio 1 which is awesome, seeing my parents’ reaction each time I was on the radio is genuinely priceless. Hopefully I’ve made them proud!

I even had one girl make a t-shirt with a photo from my music video on it. I never imagined these songs to connect with people like they have. But I was hoping they did, so I am very grateful.

What are your 2025 plans?

I have a fun live show planned for February time, but I don’t know enough yet to say more. It’s going to be a fun night for the queer community in London though. I want to take all aspects of queer art, not just music, and everyone’s gonna have a good night!

Then I’ve got some more music lined up and ready, some more experimenting with my sound too. It’s going to be good!

Editor’s note: montykeates is signed to wax talent, GAY TIMES’ sister company.