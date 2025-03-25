W Verbier is the most glam stay in the most beautiful alpine destination

W Verbier refers to itself as an alpine paradise, and the accolades (world’s best ski hotel eight years running, making the top 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2023 list among others) support this description well. But truly, if there’s a phrase we’d call synonymous to the W brand, it’s wow.

W Hotels can be found throughout the globe, from Abu Dhabi to Taipei, London to Los Angeles but fitting this luxury resort into the Swiss Alps seemed extraordinarily ambitious. We were skeptical: a hotel brand that is associated with dark, moody colours, expansive facilities and trendy nightlife all within an Alpine chalet?

Of course, we didn’t need to fear. W’s first-ever alpine-based resort works wonderfully. Verbier is a Swiss Mountain Resort two hours drive from Geneva. Long associated with the rich and famous, supercars and luxury boutiques line the winding village roads naturally, the landscape is a snowglobe in a department store, only better, because it’s real. You can touch it, smell it, and most importantly, ski down it. W Hotels figured, you should be able to luxuriously stay there too. And so, W Verbier was born.