W Verbier is the most glam stay in the most beautiful alpine destination

W Verbier refers to itself as an alpine paradise, and the accolades (world’s best ski hotel eight years running, making the top 100 Hotels & Resorts of the World 2023 list among others) support this description well. But truly, if there’s a phrase we’d call synonymous to the W brand, it’s wow.
W Hotels can be found throughout the globe, from Abu Dhabi to Taipei, London to Los Angeles but fitting this luxury resort into the Swiss Alps seemed extraordinarily ambitious. We were skeptical: a hotel brand that is associated with dark, moody colours, expansive facilities and trendy nightlife all within an Alpine chalet?
Of course, we didn’t need to fear. W’s first-ever alpine-based resort works wonderfully. Verbier is a Swiss Mountain Resort two hours drive from Geneva. Long associated with the rich and famous, supercars and luxury boutiques line the winding village roads naturally, the landscape is a snowglobe in a department store, only better, because it’s real. You can touch it, smell it, and most importantly, ski down it. W Hotels figured, you should be able to luxuriously stay there too. And so, W Verbier was born.
How to get to W Verbier
Travelling to the resort from Geneva airport can be done a few ways. We decided to skip the car hire and book the train, which is affordable, eco-conscious, and convenient. The Intercity platforms are just minutes from the airport exit, and head close to Verbier’s base.
Via train, this route has the additional benefit of beautiful scenery, running alongside the majority of Lake Geneva (there are far too many stunning moments to capture), and then up toward the mountains. Of course, being on a train, you can access this in comfort, not having to check rear view mirrors the whole time and as with most countries in Europe, the public transport is exceptionally reliable. After just a few hours, a small Mountain train hikes up the hillside towards Le Chalet, and the gondola to Verbier, where the holiday officially begins.
W Verbier at a glance
The first glimpse of the hotel can be seen from the gondola – a spectacular rotating W glistening against the sun, with the chalets of the hotel dotted around it. If there’s a more glam way to arrive at a hotel, we’re not sure we’ve experienced it!
Once checked in, the experience only gets better. W Verbier is designed to fuse sleek modernity with warm alpine charm. The effect is a retreat which exudes a welcoming yet ultra-luxe energy: crackling fireplaces, low-lit lounges, and deep leather seating make sure you feel as warm as a post-ski cocoa, while the floor-to-ceiling windows offer dramatic views of the snowy peaks beyond.
The theme continues in the bedroom, wooden walls and exposed beams are complemented by bold accent furniture, plush bedding, and floor-to-ceiling glass doors that lead out to private balconies. The bathrooms feature deep soaking tubs and rainfall showers which make the wind down from a day of adventure and into après-ski all the more seamless.
… and speaking of après-ski, W Verbier delivers it like no other. Whether you’re in the mood for a chic calm cocktail or a vibrant party, you’ll find what you are looking for. W Off Piste is for those looking to enjoy drinks while wrapped up warm as DJs spin against a backdrop of snow-dusted mountains. For something more intimate, W Living Room offers a cosy and glamorous space for handcrafted cocktails, fine wines, and an expertly curated selection of Swiss cheese and charcuterie. Verbier also hosts Snow Pride, which makes the place very attuned to queer needs, and provides an ideal time to visit annually – W Hotels has long been a champion of inclusivity, making it a safe and stylish haven for LGBTQ+ travellers.
The facilities at W Verbier are extensive
The spa is, in a word, extensive, offering luxurious treatment rooms, top-tier therapists, and a menu that spans everything from deep tissue massages to Swiss-inspired detox treatments – all the treatments you can dream of while tackling a challenging black slope are here. There’s also three different saunas, ample steam rooms, jacuzzis and two pools, including a connecting outdoor pool, which is a must. Sitting in there, feeling the cold on our face and the warmth on our body, steam rising up into the mountains, snow lightly melting on the surface; it’s nothing short of magical.
There is enough to do at W Verbier even if you don’t ski or snowboard, but for those who do, there’s direct access to over 400 km of prime slopes, catering to all skill levels and including off piste routes. For those who want something between chill and adventure, try a scenic snowshoeing trail (they happen to meander past wonderful restaurants and bars, it’s a holiday remember).
W Verbier is essentially the beautiful epicenter of a magical and glamorous destination. Sure, you can visit and ski, board, shop, party, eat, and relax without even stepping inside the hotel – but if you want to make the most of the destination, stay in beautifully designed cabins which blend into the environment, have slopes and spas both at your doorstep, and generally feel like some sort of supervillain living it up mountain side, there’s nowhere better to call base.
Best For:
LGBTQ+ alpine adventurers, frosted spa lovers, and those who enjoy luxury as much as they do adrenaline
Book It:
Rooms start from £661 per night. Click here for more information.