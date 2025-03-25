Gansevoort is simply where you stay when you visit NYC

Okay, so why stay at the Gansevoort?

As well as the prime location, the Gansevoort Meatpacking is a perfect blend of industrial design and homely comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light while offering stunning views of the Hudson River or the Manhattan skyline, in the rooms, dark wooden panels and large steel beams offer that irresistible combination of natural softness and human energy.

Luxury is guaranteed of course, the beds will have you thinking it’s impossible to not sleep in this city, while the bathrooms feature rainfall showers and high-end bath amenities that save you packing yours. Should you decide to opt for a suite, you’ll enjoy additional space with stylish lounge areas, oversized soaking tubs, and private terraces which make for a perfect private place to unwind from the city, should you want it.

Facilities are bountiful also – the gyms are so equipped they have innovative exercise mirror technology from Lululemon. The rooftop bar is popular with guests and locals alike, on-site restaurants including Le Coin and the rooftop Omakase restaurant Saishin, are routinely booked out. There’s even a private member’s club concept, Seven24 Collective, on-site, making the hotel a genuine part of the city, somewhere that forms relationships and not just fleeting visits.

Amazing! Is The Gansevoort Meatpacking queer friendly?

Of course! The space has been a mainstay for LGBTQ+ travellers looking for a chic and welcoming place in New York City. With its prime location in one of Manhattan’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the hotel offers an atmosphere of inclusivity and sophistication. The staff is effortlessly welcoming, ensuring that every guest feels at home, while the hotel’s collaborations with LGBTQ+ organisations further solidify its commitment to the community. Whether you’re here for Pride, a weekend escape, or just to immerse yourself in the city’s electrifying energy, the Gansevoort is an ideal base.