Gansevoort is simply where you stay when you visit NYC

Few places have a history like Manhattan’s Meatpacking District: a westside area that’s been home to some of New York’s most raucous debauchery, history, and glamour. From industrial hub to squatter central to the edge and heart of all things artistic in the big apple, no place is quite like it. Sex clubs, art museums, slaughterhouses, and Alexander McQueen stores have all called the place home. And all mere minutes away from the old money West Village!
Cool, so what’s in the area today?
The Gansevoort, named after the southernmost point of the district, is perfectly situated for those who want to explore the best of New York City. Literal steps away from urban park the High Line, there’s few better ways to ease yourself into the city that never sleeps. Beyond that, but still local, is The Whitney Museum of American Art, a host of high end retail, and of course there’s the cobbled roads and old-industrial architecture that act as the architectural soul of the place.
Okay, so why stay at the Gansevoort?
As well as the prime location, the Gansevoort Meatpacking is a perfect blend of industrial design and homely comfort. Floor-to-ceiling windows flood the space with natural light while offering stunning views of the Hudson River or the Manhattan skyline, in the rooms, dark wooden panels and large steel beams offer that irresistible combination of natural softness and human energy.
Luxury is guaranteed of course, the beds will have you thinking it’s impossible to not sleep in this city, while the bathrooms feature rainfall showers and high-end bath amenities that save you packing yours. Should you decide to opt for a suite, you’ll enjoy additional space with stylish lounge areas, oversized soaking tubs, and private terraces which make for a perfect private place to unwind from the city, should you want it.
Facilities are bountiful also – the gyms are so equipped they have innovative exercise mirror technology from Lululemon. The rooftop bar is popular with guests and locals alike, on-site restaurants including Le Coin and the rooftop Omakase restaurant Saishin, are routinely booked out. There’s even a private member’s club concept, Seven24 Collective, on-site, making the hotel a genuine part of the city, somewhere that forms relationships and not just fleeting visits.
Amazing! Is The Gansevoort Meatpacking queer friendly?
Of course! The space has been a mainstay for LGBTQ+ travellers looking for a chic and welcoming place in New York City. With its prime location in one of Manhattan’s most vibrant neighbourhoods, the hotel offers an atmosphere of inclusivity and sophistication. The staff is effortlessly welcoming, ensuring that every guest feels at home, while the hotel’s collaborations with LGBTQ+ organisations further solidify its commitment to the community. Whether you’re here for Pride, a weekend escape, or just to immerse yourself in the city’s electrifying energy, the Gansevoort is an ideal base.
And obviously New York City is a good place for queer people to visit?
New York City’s LGBTQ+ scene is incredibly diverse, and staying at the Gansevoort puts you right in the heart of some of the most unique queer experiences the city has to offer. While the West Village is well-known for its history, dive a little deeper and you’ll find hidden gems that go beyond the usual landmarks. If you’re after an intimate cabaret experience, check out The Duplex, a legendary piano bar with nightly performances by rising Broadway stars and drag artists.
For something a little more underground, wander into The Leslie-Lohman Museum of Art, dedicated exclusively to queer art and culture, featuring exhibits that push the boundaries of LGBTQ+ storytelling. Love literature? Stop by the Bureau of General Services—Queer Division, an independent queer bookstore inside the LGBT Center, where you can catch poetry readings, book launches, and thought-provoking discussions. If your visit coincides with one of the lesser-known queer events, like the annual Dyke March or the Inferno gay square dance nights, you’ll get a rare glimpse into the city’s thriving LGBTQ+ subcultures. As you may expect, NYC really has it all.
Best for:
Architectural queers; emerging culture fiends; a flat white in nature the morning after the poppers…
Book It:
Rooms start from around $450 per night. Visit gansevoorthotelgroup.com for more information.