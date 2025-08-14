A scene from Olympo — arguably the hottest sex scene of the year so far — has reached viral infamy on Twitter.

The Spanish Netflix series, which premiered in June, follows the country’s top athletes at CAR Pirineos, an elite training centre where they hone their craft.

Among them is Amaia (Clara Galle), the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a perfectionist who refuses to accept anything less than the best.

But when her best friend and teammate, Núria (María Romanillos), suddenly outperforms her, Amaia is forced to confront an unsettling truth: some athletes will cross any line to gain an edge. After years of sacrificing their bodies and lives for the sport, each must ask themselves just how far they’re willing to go.

Upon release, Olympo earned praise for its cast’s performances, juicy storylines, and LGBTQIA+ representation — particularly through star rugby player Roque Pérez (Agustín Della Corte) and his closeted teammate Sebas Senghor (Juan Perales).

While the duo share several intimate moments throughout season one, their episode five encounter is the most memorable — and, as mentioned, one of the steamiest gay sex scenes we’ve seen on screen.

After Roque suffers a nasty hand injury on the pitch, doctors tell him he’ll be sidelined for months, including during the upcoming World Cup match. He retreats to his room to be alone, only for Sebas to follow and console him.

NSFW incoming: Roque, who was seen bottoming all series, then makes his topping debut. See more here.

The scene went viral on Twitter/X after pop culture account @buffys invited followers to “define ‘horny’”, prompting user @yvemilkovich to quote-tweet with a gif of Roque’s, err, naked body thrusting into Sebas.

The tweet, which is closing in on 50k likes, subsequently amassed thousands of the kind of responses that you’d expect, from “I would sit in the room and watch with some tea and popcorn if I was [Roque’s best friend] Cristian” to “This is what being in heaven must feel like!”

See the tweet below.

https://twitter.com/yvemilkovich/status/1955637875049209942

Olympo also stars Nuno Gallego as Cristian Delallave, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, Martí Cordero as Charlie Lago and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

As of writing, the series is yet to be renewed for a second season.

While we wait for more news, catch up on our ranking of every Roque gay sex scene here.