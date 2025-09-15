‘It’s bittersweet’: Hannah Einbinder confirms Hacks will end with season 5

Hannah Einbinder – PRIMETIME EMMY AWARD WINNER! – has confirmed that Hacks will conclude with its upcoming fifth season.

Speaking with E! News on the 2025 Emmys red carpet, the actor revealed that filming begins “next week,” adding that “knowing it’s the last season is really bittersweet.”

“But I think it’s right,” she continued. “It’s nice to do something as many times as it should be done, not overstay your welcome. Rip it and do it and laugh and cry.”

News of Hacks’ conclusion is, as Einbinder said, bittersweet: creators Paul W. Downs, Lucia Aniello and Jen Statsky have long maintained their intention to end the series after five seasons.

Downs told Variety in May: “We are now breaking up season five, and we have to see how many episodes it will take us to get to where we know we’re going to go

“The final scene of the final episode has been in our minds since 2015, and we’re excited to get there. But that may take more episodes than we can fit in the season. So the truth is that we don’t know.”

Einbinder has consistently received acclaim for her performance as bisexual writer and comic Ava Daniels, earning three prior Primetime Emmy nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series before finally winning on her fourth attempt.

The star, who often uses her platform to champion marginalised communities and speak out against political injustice, used her speech to slam ICE and the escalating deportations under Trump’s administration — declaring “fuck ICE” — before continuing to voice her support for Palestine.

Backstage, she elaborated: “I feel like it is my obligation as a Jewish person to distinguish Jews from the State of Israel, because our religion and our culture is such an important and long-standing institution that is really separate to this sort of ethno-nationalist state.”

Alongside Einbinder, Jean Smart picked up her seventh Emmy – and her fourth win for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for her lauded role as stand-up legend Deborah Vance.

Both stars are confirmed to return for season five and, while not yet officially announced, they’re expected to be joined once again by Paul W. Downs, Megan Stalter, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Mark Indelicato, Rose Abdoo, Kaitlin Olson and more.

You can watch Hannah Einbinder’s acceptance speech at the 2025 Emmys below.