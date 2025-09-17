Euphoria season 3 gets a release window (finally!)

The release window for the long-awaited – emphasis on long – third season of Euphoria has finally been confirmed.

According to Deadline, Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO of HBO and HBO Max Content, revealed that the series will return in Spring 2026, timed to ensure eligibility for the 2026 Primetime Emmy Awards.

Bloys also addressed rumours that the upcoming season could be the show’s last.

“We always leave it up to producers, you never know,” he told the publication, adding that the sheer number of A-list stars in the cast – including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi and Colman Domingo – makes the possibility of a fourth season uncertain.

“I’ve never had a show with that many legitimate movie stars,” said Bloys.

“So as you can imagine, the scheduling is hard enough with actors having multiple jobs, but these are probably three or four of the biggest movie stars working of their generation, so we’ll see. But I’m excited to have the third season coming.”

The second season of Euphoria aired in 2022, earning Zendaya her second consecutive Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series.

Since then, she has starred in critically acclaimed blockbusters such as Dune: Part Two and Challengers (2024), and is set to appear in Christopher Nolan’s epic fantasy The Odyssey, as well as reprise her roles as MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Chani in Dune: Part Three (all 2026).

Additionally, Zendaya is set to voice Shrek and Fiona’s daughter, Felicia, in the highly-anticipated fifth film in the Shrek franchise – scheduled for release on 30 June 2027.

In addition to Zendaya reprising her role as Rue Bennett, Euphoria season three will feature the return of Hunter Schafer as Jules Vaughan, Jacob Elordi as Nate Jacobs, Colman Domingo as Ali Muhammed, Maude Apatow as Lexi Howard, Eric Dane as Cal Jacobs, Alexa Demie as Maddy Perez, Sydney Sweeney as Cassie Howard and Dominic Fike as Elliot.

Cast members who will not be returning include Barbie Ferreira (Kat Hernandez), Nika King (Leslie Bennett), Storm Reid (Gia Bennett), Algee Smith (Chris McKay), Javon Walton (Ashtray) and Angus Cloud (Fez), who tragically passed away in 2023 following an accidental overdose.

New cast members are as follows: Spanish pop icon Rosalía, NFL player Marshawn Lynch and A Different World star Kadeem Hardison.

While details on season three remain scarce, it’s been confirmed that it will feature a time jump.