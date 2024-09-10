HARPIA: London’s c*ntiest dolls combine their slay for one night only

To be past your first birthday in London queer nightlife is a blessing and a curse – a blessing in that you made it, just like most businesses, most parties give up the ghost in their first year. And while it can be a curse to have to rise to the occasion of bigger expectations, bigger venues, bigger fees, more pressure and bigger queues, the Opia girlies haven’t hesitated as they’ve planted their heels in each stride forward. From a launch night collaboration with Chema Diaz, to their designer showcase collaboration with Wraith, to recent Vogue coverage, these girls don’t stutter when the spotlight’s on them.

Harpies, on the other hand, is a little longer in the stiletto. Saturday in fact marked its fifth birthday, an incredible achievement when you consider the draconian licensing laws around stripping and generalised transphobia they have to navigate. In the beginning it was about the simple reality of needing income and not being allowed to dance at a regular strip club, so Lucia made her own. “If people don’t want to put you on a stage, you build the fucking stage!” she screamed into the microphone on Saturday to riotous applause.

And this is why these two nights are kindred spirits: they take matters into their own hands for the queer community. They take industries that commodify queer bodies and take control of the narrative, they create environments for performance without exploitation, where the agency is returned to the model and the dancer. Trans people, models, and queer people in general are so often spectacles in service of others, in a diverse marketing campaign, on a runway, or just being ogled in the street – Harpies and Opia represent efforts to reclaim that, and be spectacles for ourselves, an effort to perform without being consumed.

But that all sounds so serious – what I mean is that the girls just want to sliv for the sake of sliving. And maybe some tipping dollars.