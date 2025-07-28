Fletcher: “I’ve always viewed my queerness as this open door of possibility”

Fletcher has never been one to shy away from vulnerability — or queer chaos.

Since her 2015 debut with ‘War Paint’, the singer-songwriter has soundtracked queer love, heartbreak, and drama with unapologetic honesty, often drawing from the rawest corners of her own life. With her stunning and emotionally unfiltered new album, Would You Still Love Me If You Really Knew Me?, she enters a new chapter — one that’s less about reinvention and more about “expansion”.

“I feel like I’ve lived lifetimes, and I also feel like nothing has really changed,” Fletcher tells Gay Times, reflecting on her life since the release of 2024’s In Search of the Antidote — and her cover with us. “I think when you experience a lot of pushback from the world about who you are or how you’re expressing something, you really have to find your center. You have to ask, ‘Okay, whoa, where am I? Where is Cari?’ My artist name is Fletcher — I’ll always be Fletcher — but I’m also a person, a human being. That’s what this whole record is about.”

In a deeply candid conversation with Gay Times, Fletcher reflects on the evolution of her public identity, the polarised response to her single ‘Boy’, and the emotional complexity of being a queer artist under a microscope.

Congratulations on your new album. It feels very raw, almost like an emotional shift from your previous work. How would you describe this new era?

All of the eras of my music, my artistry, and my life have been so significant. To me, this just feels like a continuation of who I am and my artistry. It’s a layering and a deepening — not a departure in any way. It’s more of an expansion of the artist that I am, and more exploration of self.

A level up.

Exactly.

You’ve always been open about your queerness, and fans have become accustomed to you discussing it in the context of WLW relationships. How did the response to your new song, ‘Boy’, shape your understanding of your relationship with the queer community?

My queerness has been centred around women because that’s been my queer experience over the last decade. I’ve written all of my music about my relationships with women and loving women, and there have been songs that have had pronouns like “boy” in them. I’ve had sexual experiences with all kinds of people and all kinds of bodies over the years, but my loves and my muses have been women. So I really understand it feeling like a departure for people — something different, and not what they expected me to write or say. I had so many questions, too. And so yeah, as I was sharing it with people, it was also something I was learning to understand for myself — where it fits into my journey and into my life.

As it happened around the same time as JoJo Siwa and Billie Eilish getting into relationships with men, some felt it highlighted the prevalence of bi-erasure. What are your thoughts on that?

I mean, it really opened my eyes to the conversation around the complexity and nuance of queerness — how that conversation was clearly bubbling under the surface for people even before I released this song. I think it’s something that’s been present in the community for a long time, but has just become more pronounced and highlighted given certain things happening in pop culture — things that have really brought the controversy and discourse around queerness into sharper focus.

People will say, ‘Well, it’s not about that, it was about the timing,’ or, ‘It was about this…’ If it’s not one thing, it’s another. And all of that is valid — I understand it deeply and can see everyone’s perspective. This is a topic that’s been ongoing, and it continues to evolve within our community. I think it’s an important and interesting conversation.

Were you nervous when dropping ‘Boy’?

I was really nervous before releasing this song. Like I said, I expected people to have a reaction and to feel the way that they felt — just not to the extent that it happened. You know, my career really began 10 years ago with a song called ‘Wasted Youth’, and in the music video, I was falling in love with my then-girlfriend. That was my first time talking about my sexuality. So to be releasing a song 10 years later about another discovery within my sexuality felt full circle — and scary all over again.