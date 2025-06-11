A harm reduction guide to anal douching on the go

Listen, when it comes to prepping for sex, it’s sods law that the one day you take a day off from being ready at a moment’s notice is the day you’re likely to have sex. Everyone’s been caught short. And, while having the time to prepare for sex of any kind is key to the enjoyment of it later (because sex starts where? In the brain!), life likes to surprise us with horny interludes and sexy opportunities we may not have seen coming.

However, the toxic culture surrounding entitlement and expectation bottoms experience leads unwarranted pressure, stress and general worry around not having the perfect bootyhole at all times, which, let’s face it, isn’t realistic. Bottom-shaming is never okay, and before we get into the how-tos, we wanted to reiterate that there is nothing wrong with enjoying bottoming. And that as a bottom, you are not sloppy or ‘dirty’ by default and certainly shouldn’t expect degradation from your partner – unless you want it, of course. But that’s a different article.

Do I have to douche to bottom?

Some bottoms love the peace of mind that douching can bring. Others like feeling empty, and the sense of readiness anal sex-prep brings them. But one thing is for sure: not everybody does it, and you certainly don’t have to if you don’t want to.

“In my practice, I hear that the pressure around douching comes from some tops and bottoms. But not all of them, because many gay men are very comfortable with having an open conversation about it rather than putting pressure,” advises Silva Neves, Accredited Psychosexual & Relationship psychotherapist.

That being said, Neves recognises that some tops can be quite strict in wanting the bottom to be perfect and clean, and would not tolerate any potential for mess. This, he explains, creates an inordinate amount of pressure for bottoms who may feel that potential for mess means that they’ve “failed as a bottom”.

“I think that overall, the issue around the pressures is shame and a discomfort in having honest conversations about anal sex.”

Should I douche for my partner?

So, if you don’t want to do it, you don’t have to. And it really is as simple as that. Yes, some might prefer it if you did, but you should never feel pressured into it if you’re not up for it.

Your partner, however fleeting, should be respectful of you, your body and should be seeking your enthusiastic consent throughout. A show of disgust if you have an accident (totally normal, by the way – it’s where poo comes from), or if you are met with childish attitudes about being the receiver, is a major red flag and, frankly, whiffs familiarly of a brand of misogyny all too present in the gay community. That has no place in the bedroom, whatever your gender. Considerate tops only, thanks.

Neves agrees and urges bottoms to choose their top sexual partner carefully. “Find one that is kind, happy to take things at the bottom’s pace, can tolerate the potential for mess, and respectful. Good sex is about the people involved co-creating a hot, sexy, sexual space between them, it is not just about the bottom having to be always ready,” he says.

Lifestyle changes that make douching on the go easier

Too many people don’t eat, or slam an Imodium or seven to slow things down. For the love of Madonna, please, do not — I repeat, do not do this. You and your digestive system should be well acquainted, yes. But not like that.

Instead of backing yourself up and making future you a constipated mess (they won’t thank you for it), why not try these suggestions instead?

Time your eating to pooping time

I’m deadly serious. Most people need to poop 15 to 90 minutes after eating, and it takes on average around 24 hours for the meal you’ve eaten to pass through to the colon. But – plot twist! – everybody is different, so you’ve got to get to know your version of what’s normal.

Good diet, happy gut

Staying regular and taking your fibre seriously means you’re less likely to disrupt your gut. And that means staying regular, alongside other amazing health benefits. Some people may choose to take supplements, while others might eat a bit more roughage. Whatever works best for you is what you’re able to do consistently.

When should I douche?

There’s no one-size-fits-all approach to this answer, and ultimately it comes down to your personal preferences. This means getting comfortable asking yourself a few questions, like: how much time do you like to have to prep? Do you mind douching just before a hook-up? Would you prefer not to think about it when you’re heading out?

You might prefer getting up and getting it out of the way, or you might douche before leaving to go out. You may even decide to douche a couple of hours before your date arrives. These are all perfectly fine things to do, so long as you know how to do them and are doing them safely.