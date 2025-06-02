How to have gender-affirming sex

Whether you’re cis, trans, non-conforming or fluid, we all have a lot of heteronormative, cis-centric bullshit to unpack: especially in the bedroom.

Part of anyone’s journey into queerness is unlearning the sexual shame and binary thinking that categorises so much of the dominant sexual script. From understanding that femmes can strap, to celebrating bottoming, sex can be liberatory and help us delve deeper into our identities.

But when it comes to exploring sex as a trans, non-binary or gender diverse person, physical intimacy can be challenging – especially when cis partners, be they fetishising or exhaustingly earnest, are involved.

If you’re looking for a handy guide to send to cis partners who don’t quite get it, you’ve found just the thing. If you are the cis partner who doesn’t quite get it, well, keep reading…

What do we mean by ‘gender-affirming’ sex?

First, the obvious: everyone has a different experience of sex and erotic sensation. There is no ‘one size fits all’ rule.

How we enjoy sex and intimacy is deeply personal. But some (not all, remember that) trans and gender diverse people might experience some discomfort or gender dysphoria during physical intimacy, particularly when they are touched or addresses in a way which doesn’t honour their gender.

“During sexual intimacy, there is often a heightened focus on the body,” says Nikki Howes, a trauma-informed, gender, sexuality and relationship diversity therapist. Howes tell Gay Times that, for some trans and non-binary people, sex and intimate touching can draw unwanted or uncomfortable attention to body parts, or sensations, that feel incongruent with their gender identity.

They also add that sexual encounters may come with gendered assumptions and the risk of misgendering or binary language. “A person may have internalised societal norms about what sex ‘should’ look like, which are often rigid and exclusionary,” they say. “These norms can lead trans or non-binary individuals to feel shame for deviating from conventional expectations. There may also be pressure to perform in gendered ways during sex.”

When we talk about ‘gender-affirming’ sex, we mean sex that feels good: where your partner sees you for who you are, puts in the effort to learn what you like, and doesn’t fall back on irrelevant gendered scripts. Basically, it’s about getting rid of the assumption that cisness is the default and focussing on each individual’s needs and desires away from gendered scripts.

Ready to discover more? Below, a range of therapists, sex educators and members of the community share advice on how to decentre cisness in sex.