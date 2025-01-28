Trans people face endemic sexual violence. Under Trump, it could get worse

One of the cruelest tricks in the transphobic toolkit? Framing trans people as some invincible, mythical threat to cis safety.

Trans folks aren’t a danger to cis society, it’s very much the other way around. Research suggests that between 50 and 66 per cent of trans people experience some for of sexual abuse or sexual assault in their lifetime. Trans people are four times more likely to be the victim of violent crime than cis people.

The political pressure to exclude trans women from single-sex spaces is justified by erasing both their humanity and their lived experience – as women, and as people especially vulnerable to violence themselves.

We can see this dynamic playing out in the executive orders signed by Trump last week, the implications of which are becoming clearer with time. In particular, Trump’s so-called ‘Defending Women From Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government’ order is positioned as an attempt to “defend” cis women.

There is an obvious irony to Donald Trump – someone who has publicly been publicly accused of sexual misconduct by at least 26 women – claiming to have women’s best interests in mind. And when we look at the small print of this order, it’s clear that they do nothing to end violence against women in any meaningful way and instead just open up the trans community to further violence.

When we look into the fine print of the ‘Defending Women’ order, there is a note of particular concern – the ways that trans people may become further vulnerable to sexual violence.

Below, we talk to a legal expert and a trans advocacy charity about what trans people and allies need to know.