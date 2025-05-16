The White Lotus star Theo James nearly bares it all in steamy Dolce & Gabbana shoot

Theo James has left little to the imagination in Dolce & Gabbana’s hot new perfume ad.

On 15 May, the popular fashion house celebrated the Light Blue fragrance and its “25 years of timeless allure” by reimagining the fragrance’s iconic 2010 campaign.

However, instead of featuring models David Gandy and Anna Jagodzinska, the 2025 campaign is led by James and Italian supermodel Victoria Ceretti.

In addition to releasing a seductive photo spread – which renowned photographer Gordon von Steiner shot – the 2025 campaign included a jaw-dropping promo video that featured James in little to no clothing.

Set to the timeless track ‘Parlami d’amore Mariù’ by Achille Togliani, the video starts with a stunning shot of the Mediterranean Sea before transitioning to The Divergent star and Ceretti canoodling in a boat.

It doesn’t take long for the ad to turn up the heat with various shots of James showing off his wet and sculpted body in a pair of tight white Speedos flashing across the screen.

Like the original Light Blue commercial, the second half of the video shows The Monkey star and Ceretti exchanging passionate kisses and intimate caresses that oozes sex appeal.

The responses to James’ Dolce & Gabbana ad were as thirsty as you’d expect, with one fan speaking for all of us as they wrote: “I just died and entered heaven.”

“The phrase “talk, dark, and handsome” was written about him btw” tweeted another, while a third wrote: “Oh, I’m foaming at the mouth.”

James initially rose to fame as Jed in the short-lived series Bedlam. A few years later, he joined the hit Underworld franchise, portraying the young vampire David opposite Kate Beckinsale.

After appearing in a handful of TV series, including The Domino Effect, Room at the Top and Case Sensitive, James landed international stardom when he played Four in the Divergent film franchise, based on the hit book series by Veronica Roth.

Over the last few years, the 40-year-old hunk has continued to captivate fans with his role in The Time Traveler’s Wife, Netflix’s The Gentleman and, of course, season two of The White Lotus.

See below for more fan reactions to Theo James’ full Dolce & Gabbana ad