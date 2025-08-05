The Wheel of Time star Taylor Napier oozes sex appeal in steamy new photoshoot

Taylor Napier’s recent photoshoot has left fans (including us) very thirsty.

Over the last few months, the beloved actor has treated his Instagram followers to an array of breathtaking shots taken by photographer Brian Kaminski.

On 9 May, Napier kicked off the photo series with a carousel of snaps that featured him wearing an unbuttoned flannel shirt and blue jeans.

“Mid afternoon haze with Brian Kaminski in LA,” he wrote.

That same month, the handsome hunk returned to the aforementioned social media app with new pictures, accompanied by the caption, “A long night.” However, this time he ditched the jeans and shirt for a black pair of underwear briefs and a grey cardigan.

On 18 June, Napier released a new set of snapshots to the photo series, titled “Dreaming.”

As the caption suggests, the carousel included snaps of the shirtless hunky actor lying in bed and on the wood floor, giving fans a closer look at his chiselled abs and hairy chest.

Unfortunately, on 24 July, Napier seemingly concluded his sexy photo series with an underwear shot of him sitting in the bedroom alongside the caption, “End.”

Naturally, all of Napier’s sexy stills have been embraced by fans, with one person commenting on his “Dreaming” post: “This should be forbidden this time of the day. How am I supposed to work now?”

Another Taylor Napier enthusiast in the comment section of his “A Long Night” post wrote: “Zaddy. Thank You for gracing my feed with this.”

A third fan echoed similar sentiments in the “Mid afternoon haze” photo set, writing: “Wow! Damn, Taylor. I’d bond you as my Warder in a heartbeat.”

Napier’s Instagram photo series comes a few months after he returned to our screens in the third season of Prime Video’s The Wheel of Time.

The official synopsis reads: “After defeating Ishamael at the end of season two, Rand reunites with his friends at Falme and is declared the Dragon Reborn. But in season three, the threats against the Light are multiplying.

“The White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon… including Lanfear, whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both.”

In the batch of episodes, Napier reprised his role as Maksim, the fierce, dependable and multifaceted Warder who is in a committed relationship with Alanna (Priyanka Bose), an Aes Sedai of the Green Ajah, and Ihvon (Emmanuel Imani/Anthony Kaye), a fellow Warder.

While The Wheel of Time season three received universal acclaim from critics and viewers, earning a 97% on Rotten Tomatoes, the show didn’t receive a season four renewal from Prime Video, resulting in outrage from the show’s dedicated fandom.

In response to the cancellation, Napier shared an on-set photo of himself and co-star Bose on Instagram, writing: “What a joy. There’s nothing more to say than that.”

For more Taylor Napier content, check out our full interview with him here or below.