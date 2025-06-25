Olympo’s Agustín Della Corte bares his rock-hard body in a sizzling new shoot

Agustín Della Corte has blessed fans (including us) with even more thirst-quenching content.

For his recent spread with Numéro Netherlands, photographed by Andrés García Luján, the 27-year-old talent showcased his impressive physique in an array of sporty fashion shots.

In one photo, Corte is sitting on top of a football helmet, his legs spread wide, wearing a white MM6 sweater that exposes his well-defined chest.

Another shot of the Linda star features him wearing nothing but a pair of shorts and a harness from Emporio Armani, giving a drool-inducing look at his muscular back, massive arms, bulging obliques.

Corte also flashes his happy trail and six-pack abs in an array of snapshots.

Naturally, the Society of the Snow star’s latest magazine feature resulted in an array of thirsty and relatable reactions on social media.

One X/Twitter user wrote, “I need him on a spiritual level,” while another fan tweeted: “He’s so pretty.”

Corte’s swoon-worthy magazine feature comes a few days after he went viral for his performance in Netflix’s new hit Spanish series Olympo.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, the show explores the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have to test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

Corte portrays Roque, one of Amaia’s best friends and the openly gay star rugby player at CAR Pirineos, whose sexuality sparks tension within the team.

In addition to his impactful storyline – which explores homophobia within sports –Roque has made waves with viewers for his various spicy and graphic gay sex scenes.

For more information about those NSFW moments and how we’ve ranked them, click here.

The first season of Olympo is now streaming on Netflix.