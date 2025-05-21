Lady Gaga wins first Emmy, is now one award away from the EGOT!

Lady Gaga is now just one award away from achieving the most coveted honour in entertainment: the EGOT.

On 20 May, the icon won a Sports Emmy for her pre-game performance at Super Bowl LIX, where she delivered a powerful rendition of her Top Gun: Maverick hit ‘Hold My Hand’. The performance served as a tribute to the victims of the 2025 New Orleans truck attack, the California wildfires and Hurricane Helene.

With her win, Gaga just needs to snatch a Tony Award to join an exclusive line-up of entertainers who have won an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony), such as Audrey Hepburn, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Barbra Streisand, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Viola Davis and Whoopi Goldberg.

Gaga currently boasts 14 Grammy Awards and an Academy Award; the latter was for ‘Best Original Song’ for her A Star is Born classic ‘Shallow’.

The Sports Emmy is the latest highlight in a remarkable year for Gaga.

Earlier this year, Mother Monster released her most critically-acclaimed album to date with her seventh collection Mayhem, which earned the biggest debut of the year for a female on Spotify. Its second single ‘Abracadabra’, widely hailed as one of Gaga’s best, became her highest solo debut on the platform.

More impressive feats incoming: her Bruno Mars-assisted hit ‘Die With a Smile’ became the longest-running daily number one in Spotify history and earned the 2025 Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance. Gaga also surpassed Ariana Grande to become the female artist with the most monthly Spotify listeners.

As of writing, she is currently the third most-listened to artist in the world with over 116 million, behind Bruno Mars and The Weeknd.

Finally, Gaga headlined Coachella on 11 and 18 April to widespread acclaim, and drew an estimated 2.1 million people to her free concert at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, breaking records as the largest crowd ever for a female artist.

In March, the ‘Vanish Into You’ and ‘Killah’ genius was honoured with the Innovator Award at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Presented by Doechii, a self-described Little Monster, Gaga used her speech to highlight sexist and ageist standards in the music industry.

“Winning an award honoring my entire career at 38 years old is a hard thing to get my head around,” she said. “On the one hand, I feel like I’ve been doing this forever. On the other hand, I know I’m just getting started.

“Even though the world might consider a woman in her late 30s old for a pop star — which is insane — I promise that I’m just getting warmed up.”

That same month, Gaga announced that she will travel across North America, Europe and the UK later this year with The MAYHEM Ball Tour. It commences 16 July in Las Vegas at T-Mobile Arena, before travelling to cities such as Seattle, New York, Miami, Toronto, Chicago, London, Stockholm, Milan, Barcelona and Berlin.

Visit here for more information on The MAYHEM Ball.