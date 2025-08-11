Jamie Dornan’s shirtless ad is essential viewing for obvious reasons

Jamie Dornan has taken his kit off — six words we love to hear in a row.

The Irish actor fronts Diet Coke’s new campaign, This Is My Taste, which highlights that the average Diet Coke break lasts eight minutes — the same as a cold water dip.

As a result, Dornan strips off his robe to reveal his Christian Grey–era abs — which, to be fair, were already intact decades ago — and playfully wades into a cold lake. The camera lingers on the back of his shorts, emblazoned with “This Is My Taste.” (Thank you, cameraman!)

The final 20 seconds of the video hilariously show Dornan flubbing his lines and getting distracted by seagulls calling overhead — and honestly, who can blame them? — all while shirtless, of course.

Tara Byrnes, senior brand manager for Diet Coke Great Britain, said: “The average Diet Coke break is eight minutes, creating a small but powerful moment to recharge, and Jamie Dornan brings this insight to life perfectly.

“His passion for cold-water swimming helps inspire others to embrace what you love and to make time for breaks to explore your tastes.”

Dornan added: “Cold-water swimming is a passion that’s become very important to me, it’s my way of finding a moment for myself and I try to do it as often as I can.

“I hope that giving a peak behind the scenes of my lesser-known passion, inspires others to take a moment for themselves, crack open an ice-cold Diet Coke, and explore their own personal tastes.”

Watch the ad below.