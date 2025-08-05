“I’m going to know this”: Pedro Pascal plays a cheeky game of ‘superhero or porn star’

An interview of Pedro Pascal sharing his superhero and porn knowledge has resurfaced, and it’s a must-watch.

Over the last few years, the beloved talent has captivated audiences worldwide with his critically acclaimed performances in The Mandalorian, Game of Thrones, Strange Way of Life, and HBO’s breakout hit The Last of Us.

Due to his incredible talent and dreamy good looks, Pascal has become one of Hollywood’s new leading men, landing roles in some of the industry’s biggest films, such as Marvel’s Fantastic Four: First Steps.

Amid the Pedro Pascal mania, movie critic and interviewer Josh Horowitz treated fans to a cheeky NSFW throwback clip from his 2020 interview with the handsome actor, which featured them playing a game of ‘Superhero or Porn Star.’

At the time, the Freaky Tales star was promoting his film Wonder Woman 1984, in which he played the villain Maxwell Lord.

“Your character, Max Lord, has one of those great comic book character names. It’s a character name that could only exist in the comic books or in porn. So here’s the challenge: I’m going to give you a character name, you tell me if this is an actual DC character or a porn star,” Horowitz stated at the start of the video.

In response, Pascal exclaimed, “I’m going to know this,” before giving Horowitz a coy smile.

Wasting no time, the game began with Damien Darhk, a DC character who was the primary villain in the Teen Titans comics and CW’s The Flash.

“Is that a pornstar?” Pascal cheekily asked. When Horowitz revealed the character as a DC villain, The Wild Robot star replied, “Aww, that’s a shame.”

While Pascal was wrong about Damien, he correctly labelled Herschel Savage as a porn star.

“You knew that too quickly. You knew that really quickly,” Horowitz laughed in response while the Materialist star smiled.

In addition to Savage, Pascal correctly named Buck Adams as a porn star, Black Adam as a DC character and Hector Hammond as a DC figure.

As previously mentioned, Pascal currently star as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-awaited adaptation of the Fantastic Four, alongside Vanessa Kirby as Sue Richards/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

Additional cast members include Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

Released on 24 July, Fantastic Four: First Steps follows Marvel’s First Family as they battle Galactus and his “Herald”, the Silver Surfer, “in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world”.