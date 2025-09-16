“I would risk it all”: Nicholas Hoult’s blonde selfie is causing a thirstwave on Gay Twitter

Nicholas Hoult has dyed his hair blonde again, and it’s sparked a very thirsty response from the girls, gays and theys.
On 12 September, the Superman star took to social media to share a selfie of himself in a car.
In the snap, Hoult is sporting a jean jacket, a black pair of AirPods and a swoonworthy five o’clock shadow.
However, the most popular aspect of the photo has been the actor’s blonde hair, which he had in an ‘effortlessly sexy bed head’ style.
Of course, it didn’t take long for the selfie to make its way to X/Twitter, resulting in a plethora of fans sharing their feral and relatable reactions to Hoult’s new look.
“No man has ever looked this good with bleach blonde hair, thank you, Nicholas Hoult,” one gagged fan wrote.
Another fan joked that Hoult’s hottness was putting her heart at risk, writing: “I physically felt my heart skip a beat, and I’m so serious. Face card so legitimate that I’m risking cardiac arrest.”
Nicholas Hoult in newly shared photo. 📸 pic.twitter.com/SmrLA25XPN
— Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) September 12, 2025
A third person added: “If this was a Grindr pic, I’d be going to his apartment in a random neighbourhood at 3 am.”
This isn’t the first time that Hoult has gone viral in 2025. In July, he sent Gay Twitter into meltdown mode with his comments about his Superman co-star David Corenswet.
While chatting with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Warm Bodies star reminisced about a time his wife encouraged him to be “held by” Corenswet.
“I was chatting to my wife, and she was like, ‘It’s so nice to be held by someone bigger than you. You don’t really get that, do you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I guess I don’t,'” he revealed.
“And she was like, ‘David could hold you.‘ And I was like, ‘Yeah, he probably could.‘ I did [ask David] and it felt warm inside.”
Unsurprisingly, Hoult’s comments about Corenswet making his insides feel warm went viral for a handful of thirsty reasons: one, we’ve all seen Corenswet’s physique; and two, as a society, we still fall for the homoerotic bromance shtick!
Check out more reactions to The Great actor’s blonde selfie below.
saw the blonde nicholas hoult car selfie 100 times on my tl and i’m still not tired of it… pic.twitter.com/FJfr5Fqc5f
— mar (@roycoswift) September 13, 2025
no man has ever looked this good with bleach blonde hair thank you nicholas hoult https://t.co/PZjraC3Sm5
— jada (@ninthdctr) September 12, 2025
me when i realized EVERYONE in this world now perceives nicholas hoult and not just some silly xmen fans online pic.twitter.com/JAd11zvTJ7
— ًzera (@chromeirl) September 13, 2025
is nicholas hoult aware of the damage this pic has had on the masses https://t.co/Yx5bhxCf2P
— jovi 𖤐 (@houltology) September 13, 2025
we need to get nicholas hoult into an agreement to remain a bleach blond forever pic.twitter.com/tQGOjSHsHl
— Sofía (@starkcanarie) September 13, 2025
Nicholas Hoult is what every gay guy wants to feel like when they inevitably do the bleach blonde thing pic.twitter.com/0fOEmUGzex
— Wendell (@RhodeToLove) September 12, 2025
Going through the Nicholas Hoult thirst on Reddit has been a treat https://t.co/Lopk8nbYkb pic.twitter.com/F280WZoVkM
— ↯ precious basketcase ↯ (@yourcolorsrun) September 13, 2025
The way my tl is just this Nicholas hoult’s selfie since yesterday, not complaining keep going actually pic.twitter.com/74R4egeVwz
— car (@folkverine) September 13, 2025
the people yearn for blonde hair nicholas hoult pic.twitter.com/MJddBZ8MXv
— leah (@evenstqrs) September 13, 2025
me when i see THAT nicholas hoult selfie pic.twitter.com/dlXsOciSdc
— ᓚᘏᗢ (@flowrsoul) September 15, 2025
I’ve seen that nicholas hoult selfie on my tl more times than I’ve seen my father this week but I’m not complaining. pic.twitter.com/mfUWpnJuIY
— sam❤️🔥 (@dorotheaivys) September 14, 2025
Nicholas Hoult causing landslide in twt by a car selfie is for the history books pic.twitter.com/MD1Wht73rp
— 🇵🇸Lex & Loki’s Showgirl (@lexificated) September 13, 2025
i keep seeing that nicholas hoult selfie on my tl every 30 minutes and i’m not complaining pic.twitter.com/RpI7ojz6Ur
— p 🪩 (@icespheree) September 13, 2025