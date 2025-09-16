“I would risk it all”: Nicholas Hoult’s blonde selfie is causing a thirstwave on Gay Twitter

Nicholas Hoult has dyed his hair blonde again, and it’s sparked a very thirsty response from the girls, gays and theys.

On 12 September, the Superman star took to social media to share a selfie of himself in a car.

In the snap, Hoult is sporting a jean jacket, a black pair of AirPods and a swoonworthy five o’clock shadow.

However, the most popular aspect of the photo has been the actor’s blonde hair, which he had in an ‘effortlessly sexy bed head’ style.

Of course, it didn’t take long for the selfie to make its way to X/Twitter, resulting in a plethora of fans sharing their feral and relatable reactions to Hoult’s new look.

“No man has ever looked this good with bleach blonde hair, thank you, Nicholas Hoult,” one gagged fan wrote.

Another fan joked that Hoult’s hottness was putting her heart at risk, writing: “I physically felt my heart skip a beat, and I’m so serious. Face card so legitimate that I’m risking cardiac arrest.”

A third person added: “If this was a Grindr pic, I’d be going to his apartment in a random neighbourhood at 3 am.”

This isn’t the first time that Hoult has gone viral in 2025. In July, he sent Gay Twitter into meltdown mode with his comments about his Superman co-star David Corenswet.

While chatting with Dax Shepard on the Armchair Expert podcast, the Warm Bodies star reminisced about a time his wife encouraged him to be “held by” Corenswet.

“I was chatting to my wife, and she was like, ‘It’s so nice to be held by someone bigger than you. You don’t really get that, do you?’ And I was like, ‘No, I guess I don’t,'” he revealed.

“And she was like, ‘David could hold you.‘ And I was like, ‘Yeah, he probably could.‘ I did [ask David] and it felt warm inside.”

Unsurprisingly, Hoult’s comments about Corenswet making his insides feel warm went viral for a handful of thirsty reasons: one, we’ve all seen Corenswet’s physique; and two, as a society, we still fall for the homoerotic bromance shtick!

Check out more reactions to The Great actor’s blonde selfie below.