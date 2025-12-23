Fans go feral for Heated Rivalry’s Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams’ intimate photo spread

Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams are refusing to let fans breathe with their new shoot, which is possibly his hottest to date.

In a revealing new spread for GQ Hype, photographed by Callum Walker Hutchinson, the Heated Rivalry stars tapped back into their Shane and Ilya alter egos to deliver hot and sweaty sports realness.

In one snapshot, the two hunky talents take a break from the bench press to flex their bulging biceps, six-pack abs and well-defined chests.

Another pair of photos showcases Williams and Storrie taking part in a cheeky round of wrestling, while dressed in retro t-shirts and ripped jeans.

The alluring actors also had their solo time in front of the camera, with the pair both posing for shots in nothing but tight white briefs – Storrie in Calvin Klein and Williams in Gap.

The last batch of photos features the two young talents channelling some sensual 70s cottage core energy.

In one snap, the duo are embracing each other on a vitage carpeted floor – legs entangled and broody stares on full display. The spread’s final photo sees a shirtless Storrie lying on his back with Williams caught between his legs.

Naturally, the steamy shoot has sparked a feral response from Heated Rivalry fans, who had a complete thirst meltdown on social media.

One fan on X/Twitter wrote, “I don’t have any appropriate things to say…” while another tweeted: “I’m thinking unclean thoughts.”

Another fan on BlueSky cheekily wrote: “I think I deserve to be the third personally.”

A third Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams enthusiast on Reddit added: “I love this so much I’m crying, what is going on??? They are so beautiful inside and out, and they are on top of the word rn.”

Fortunately, our Heated Rivalry obsession is showing no signs of slowing down.

On 26 December, the gay hockey romance’s highly anticipated season one finale will be released.

The official synopsis for the episodes reads: “Shane and Ilya get away from the spotlight for a rare moment of freedom. But when the outside world intrudes, they have to face some tough decisions that could change everything about their future and what it means to build a life together.”

In a recent interview with Gold Derby, creator, writer and director Jacob Tiernay teased the sixth and final episode of season one, describing it as the “sweetest, most romantic” episode of the show yet.

“My favourite scenes are all in Episodes 5 and 6. They’re such different episodes. Episode 5 is so big and so much happens, and 6 is so small and so intimate,” he told the news outlet.

“I just watched the finale this morning because I had to sign off on a bunch of things, and it’s so nice to be with the two of them for that long.

“Those moments matter to me. There are so many scenes in the fifth episode that are heartbreaking and also funny and sweet, and cute. And then Episode 6 is like a little two-hander that’s so wonderful. It will give our obsessive fans two big needle drops, so get ready for two new favourite songs.”

In addition to the season one finale, Heated Rivalry season two will kick off filming in the near future, with a rumoured 2026 release.

Lastly, fans in the UK and Ireland will finally be able to sink their teeth into the viral, critically acclaimed series, starting on 10 January on Sky and NOW TV.

