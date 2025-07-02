Gus Kenworthy leaves fans thirsting for more with shirtless NYC Pride photos

Gus Kenworthy‘s Pride celebrations have left fans hot and bothered.

On Tuesday (4 May), the Olympic athlete shared a photo dump on Instagram capturing moments from his time celebrating Pride Month in New York City.

In one snapshot, Kenworthy is seen kissing his boyfriend, Andrew Rigby, on the cheek. Another photo gives an up-close look at the 30-year-old’s extremely ripped and hairy body.

An array of Kenworthy’s equally attractive friends also make appearances in his carousel, who are seen enjoying the various LGBTQIA+ gatherings across the city.

Towards the end of his post, The Sacrifice Game star included a photo of a building projecting rainbow colours and a snap of him passionately kissing Rigby.

Naturally, an array of fans flocked to Kenworthy’s comment section to express their appreciation for the steamy yet wholesome post.

“Yay for the gay(s),” one person wrote, while another follower commented, “Too much sexy for one picture.”

Another fan added: “Oooohhhhhh I want some of that so bad.”

Check out the dump below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by gus kenworthy (@guskenworthy)

Kenworthy’s Pride carousel comes nearly two months after he announced his return to professional skiing.

In an interview with ESPN, the American Horror Story star revealed that he was officially coming out of retirement to train for the upcoming 2026 Winter Olympics in Milano Cortina, Italy.

“After taking a step away, I realised I miss skiing, and I really want to compete again,” he told the sports news outlet. “I didn’t know if I would be able to after seven and a half. So, it’s this Olympics or nothing. I’m never going to have this opportunity again.”

Elsewhere in his interview, Kenworthy gave insight into his brief retirement, revealing that he never stopped thinking about skiing.

“I would be out at a party, and someone would be like, ‘What do you do now?’ And I wouldn’t know how to answer. Saying anything other than, ‘I’m a professional skier,’ felt wrong coming out of my mouth. It was weird to navigate. I felt depressed at times. I felt a loss of my sense of identity,” he explained.

The star went on to say that he had started contemplating a return to the sport the previous summer. However, before going forward with his comeback, the talented athlete had to work through some of his initial worries, like the potential head or bodily injuries he could suffer.

“I’m scared, but it’s like any risk. You do what you can to try and mitigate the risks and perform as safely as possible,” he told the sports publication.

While the head coach of Team GB has supported Kenworthy’s decision to return, his journey to the 2026 Olympics is self-funded, as there is “zero budget” allocated for him.

“I feel pretty good about my chances if I’m able to stay healthy,” he exclaimed to the news outlet.

In order to make Team GB’s 2026 Olympics roster, Kenworthy will need to place within the top 30% of at least two of the four World Cup events he is scheduled to compete in.