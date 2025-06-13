GAY TIMES showcases heartfelt LGBTQIA+ letters at Outernet London

This Pride, GAY TIMES and Garnier Micellar Water exhibit Messages To Our Younger Selves at Outernet London.

Showcasing heartfelt letters penned by LGBTQIA+ individuals to their younger selves, the exhibition creates a powerful tapestry that chronicles the transformative path toward self-acceptance and pride.

Made in partnership with Just Like Us and Outernet, the exhibition is a direct response to the statistic that 91% of LGBTQIA+ school pupils encounter hostile language about their identity. The intimate messages serve as beacons of resilience and a reminder that brighter days lie ahead.

The exhibition is soundtracked by the iconic queer artist Sarah Nimmo, featuring an instrumental version of her first solo single, ‘UNDERGROUND’, released May 2025.

Developed by a team of LGBTQIA+ creatives and advocates, Messages To Our Younger Selves draws authentically from real-world experiences to demonstrate how positive and meaningful words can reshape lives and build bridges across generations.