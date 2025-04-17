While social media has found new ways to connect humans across the globe, paradoxically, it seems like loneliness is the defining feeling of our times.

In 2023, the World Health Organisation declared loneliness a ‘global public health concern’ which can be as harmful for people’s health as smoking 15 cigarettes a day.

In the UK, according to official statistics, 7% of people report feeling lonely often or always. This figure increases sharply for those who are gay and lesbian (12%) and bisexual (16%), as well as for those whose gender identity is different from their sex registered at birth (19%).

In response to the isolation which so many people face in their day-to-day, folks have been lacing up their running shoes: data from Strava app and survey respondents, indicates a 59% increase in running club participation in 2024, with 58% of survey respondents saying that fitness groups helped them make new friends.

Running groups offer an opportunity to bring people together, fostering communities based around a shared love of running and movement as an antidote to isolation.