Interview With the Vampire season 3 gets exciting release update

The highly anticipated third season of Interview With the Vampire has received an exciting update.

Back in June, the supernatural drama was renewed for a third season, with reports stating that the plot would centre on Anne Rice’s fan favourite book, The Vampire Lestat.

For those unfamiliar with the 1985 novel, the story sees Lestat (Sam Reid) take on a new rockstar persona as he creates his own autobiography in response to Daniel Malloy (Eric Bogosian) and Louis’ (Jacob Anderson) ‘Interview with the Vampire’ tell-all book.

Since its renewal, details regarding the release of Interview with the Vampire season three have been kept under wraps… until now.

On 7 April, AMC announced that the series would make its electrifying return in 2026. As of writing, an official release date has not been set.

In addition to the network’s statement, Reid and Interview With the Vampire producer Mark Johnson recently teased what fans can expect from the new batch of episodes while attending Deadline’s Contenders Television event.

“The second book opens in this very extreme, confronting different way. We’re honouring that. The rock-star vampire is such a bizarre concept, and it’s something that we’re attempting and hopefully do it ok,” Reid told attendees.

The Newsreader actor also opened up about the music aspect of the season, revealing that the show’s longstanding composer, Daniel Hart, was “having the time of his life” writing Lestat’s songs.

“The music has always been done by Daniel Hart, and Daniel Hart is really just bringing some extraordinary work to the new season,” Reid continued.

“This show rests so heavily on his music. It’s so visceral, the way the music can come in and ride a wave for the audience.”

As for the production aspect of the show, Johnson revealed that filming will start later this year in Toronto, Canada, “of all places.”

“The writers are busy working away, meaning [showrunner] Rolin [Jones] has no time himself right now,” he added.

The recent Interview With the Vampire updates come a few months after Jones gave insight into Lestat’s upcoming journey in season three.

“We’re going to be very, very coy here. I would say imagine Lestat with an iPad or whatever, going through the last 80 years of music,” he told The Wrap at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024.

“And, ‘Yes, yes, yes. No, no, yes, yes, this, this, this.’ He doesn’t have to be a man of 2026. He’s a man of the last 300 years, he has exquisite taste. And I think he knows how to deliver it.”

Reid echoed similar sentiments in the same interview, adding that Lestat won’t have to try too hard to make an impact.

“Look, he’s the vampire Lestat. So, like, you know, he’s the thing to be revered, he’s the thing to be feared. He’s the thing to be loved, he’s the thing to be hated. And, you know, in a time of extreme discourse, how do you stand out?” he explained to the news outlet.

Lastly, Jones insinuated that season three will include a double album worth of music.

In May 2024, fans were treated to the second entry of the beloved supernatural drama.

Picking up after the events of season one, Louis and his pseudo-daughter Claudia (Delainey Hayes) head to Europe after they seemingly put an end to their maker, Lestat.

While searching for other vampires, the two stumble upon Armand (Assad Zaman) and the mysterious immortal acting troupe, Theatre des Vampires, in Paris, France.

Louis and Claudia’s entry into the coven is fraught with challenges as they grapple with Lestat’s haunting memory and the treacherous power dynamics of the vampire world.

Like its first outing, Interview with the Vampire season two received unanimous acclaim from fans and critics, with many praising the cast’s stellar performances, the show’s captivating writing, and the European backdrop.

The new batch of episodes even racked in a 98% certified fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out a preview of Lestat’s new rockstar era below.