Ciao, Bello! Why Florence’s Abitazione by This Time Tomorrow is your next queer renaissance getaway

Florence, the undisputed cradle of the Renaissance, offers an unparalleled immersion in art, architecture, and history. The city is a walkable, open-air museum, anchored by the iconic Duomo, masterpieces like Michelangelo’s David, and the world-renowned Uffizi Gallery. From the artisan workshops of the Ponte Vecchio to the finest Tuscan cuisine, the visual splendor is undeniable — but today’s savvy queer traveler demands more than a feast for the eyes; they demand a sanctuary.

An Invitation, Not a Booking: The Bespoke Queer Welcome

Forget the generic luxury hotel experience. Abitazione by This Time Tomorrow offers a different kind of Roman holiday. Redefining the city break, this property presents exquisite homestays with art, design, and history at their core. It’s the kind of culturally rich, deeply researched lodging that appeals to the discerning urban traveler who seeks to truly inhabit a city, not merely visit it.

Our welcome was second to none. Greeted by the effervescent Eric Veroliemeulen and Federica Russo, the Curator and Associate Curator, you feel as though you’re stepping into their fabulous family fold. This warmth isn’t accidental; the bespoke concierge service begins long before you even pack your bag. A pre-trip questionnaire, packed full of personality, allows Eric to craft a personalised itinerary that maximises your time in the city. This includes exclusive “off-menu” experiences, accessed through Eric’s deep local contacts, offering entry to parts of the city most tourists only read about.

This is where travel becomes an event: an experience so utterly captivating, so secure, and so exquisitely designed, it’s perfect for the discerning queer traveller looking for authenticity beyond the typical tourist traps.

Scandal, Sodomy, and Frizzante

Upon arrival, we were instantly ushered into the inner circle with a bottle of Tuscan Frizzante and a welcome hamper packed with treats. More than just a check-in, the spontaneous sharing of a glass with Eric and Federica felt less like a greeting and more like the best first date you’ve had in years—effortless, cultured, and accompanied by excellent wine. Eric and Federica immediately established a safe, joyful space, sharing stories of Florence’s past and, crucially, offering a glimpse into LGBTQ+ life in the city.

The level of thought and planning from Eric and Federica makes up for every casual hookup who promised to “plan something really great” but just asked you to meet them at their house at 11 p.m. It’s the maximum effort we all crave, and only This Time Tomorrow actually delivers.

The definitive highlight of our trip was the exclusive walking tour arranged by Eric: Sex & Scandal: A Queer Tour Through Florence’s Forbidden History. Our guide, Angelo, masterfully transported us into a bygone world of high-degree scandal.

From bishops with unsightly ailments allegedly contracted from “sodomy” to a stop at the infamous Chiasso Del Buco (yes, that’s Italian for “hole”), where the city’s male sex workers once congregated, the tour was a deeply researched, thrilling reminder that the queer community has always been a constant (and often illicit) part of Florence’s history.