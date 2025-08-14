Boots: Here’s your first look at Netflix’s new coming-of-age LGBTQ+ series

Stop what you’re doing: The first look images for Netflix’s new LGBTQIA+ series BOOTS have arrived.

The series — initially announced in 2023 under the working title The Corps — stars Miles Heizer (13 Reasons Why), Liam Oh (The Thing About Harry), Vera Farmiga (The Conjuring), Kieron Moore (Masters of the Air), Nicholas Logan (Parish), Max Parker (Vampire Academy), Brandon Tyler Moore (Mayor of Kingstown), Blake Burt (Geostorm), Rico Paris (Zola), Dominic Goodman (He’s All That), and Angus O’Brien (Hightown).

Inspired by former US Marine Greg Cope White’s memoir The Pink Marine, the hour-long dramedy is set in the 1990s and follows Cameron Cope (Heizer), a closeted, directionless teen, and his best friend Ray McAffey (Oh) as they enter the tough and unpredictable world of the US Marine Corps.

The official synopsis adds: “Together, this ensemble navigates the literal and metaphorical landmines of boot camp, forging unlikely bonds and discovering their true selves in an environment designed to push them to their limits.

“With sharp wit and plenty of heart, BOOTS is about friendship, resilience, and finding your place in the world — even when that world seems determined to keep you in line or leave you behind.”

The series also follows Cameron’s mother, Barbara (Farmiga), who is described as a “narcissistic chameleon” who becomes “unmoored when Cameron ships out.”

Parker’s character, Sgt. Sullivan, will also play a significant role in the series. As an elite Recon Marine, he has been “decorated for valor on numerous top-secret missions”.

However, underneath all of the prestige, he struggles to keep his own secrets. Seeing himself in Cameron, Sullivan “tries to prepare him for the same personal war he’ll face beyond boot camp.”

Tales of the City’s Andy Parker and One Tree Hill’s Jennifer Cecil share showrunning duties for BOOTS, while the late TV icon Norman Lear is credited as an executive producer.

In an interview with Netflix’s Tudum, Heizer teased: “There really isn’t another show like BOOTS. It’s very funny, uplifting, and has a particularly great soundtrack. You’ll laugh, you’ll cheer, and… I’m sorry, but you’ll probably cry as well.”

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to dive into the new LGBTQIA+ coming-of-age series, as all eight episodes will drop on 9 October.

Check out the first stills below.