Gay Times’ leadership announces significant change to the brand’s future as anti-LGBTQIA+ laws rise and DEI backlash surges

Gay Times has undergone significant growth in recent years. In 2021, Gay Times Magazine achieved a per-issue circulation of 161,000. Just three years later, following a digital transformation, the brand reached a global audience of more than 70 million.

This transformation was in part powered by pioneering brand partnerships with progressive global brands. However, the landscape of advertising for LGBTQ+ aligned companies has rapidly changed in the last twelve months – with new research suggesting that over 40% of brands are ditching Pride in 2025.

In light of this, Gay Times’ leadership announced today a significant change in their strategy and outlook for 2025 and beyond – focussing on hard-hitting journalism and increasing investment into themes such justice, politics and healthcare – honing in on a subscription-first business strategy that champions their audience.

This change in strategy also brings a change in ownership structure – with Gay Times CEO, Tag Warner, announcing a Community Investment initiative for the first time in the company’s history. This shift puts emphasis on audience-members themselves being the primary stakeholders in the future of the brand.

Tag Warner, CEO of Gay Times, commented:

“I truly believe we’re at a crossroads — not just as a company, but as a community. The rapid retreat from DEI commitments and the rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation globally isn’t just political noise; it’s a direct threat to our future. That’s why, at Gay Times, we’re not waiting for the tide to turn. We’re doubling down on independent journalism and building a way for queer people to own, shape, and sustain the media that represents them. In a moment when so many are pulling back, I’m proud that Gay Times is choosing to go all in.”

The decision comes at a pivotal time for LGBTQIA+ media. In the UK, trans rights are being challenged at the highest levels of government. In the US, hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills have been introduced across multiple states. Around the world, queer communities are facing rising censorship, surveillance, and systemic erasure.