Gay Times’ leadership announces significant change to the brand’s future as anti-LGBTQIA+ laws rise and DEI backlash surges

Gay Times has undergone significant growth in recent years. In 2021, Gay Times Magazine achieved a per-issue circulation of 161,000. Just three years later, following a digital transformation, the brand reached a global audience of more than 70 million.
This transformation was in part powered by pioneering brand partnerships with progressive global brands. However, the landscape of advertising for LGBTQ+ aligned companies has rapidly changed in the last twelve months – with new research suggesting that over 40% of brands are ditching Pride in 2025.
In light of this, Gay Times’ leadership announced today a significant change in their strategy and outlook for 2025 and beyond – focussing on hard-hitting journalism and increasing investment into themes such justice, politics and healthcare – honing in on a subscription-first business strategy that champions their audience.
This change in strategy also brings a change in ownership structure – with Gay Times CEO, Tag Warner, announcing a Community Investment initiative for the first time in the company’s history. This shift puts emphasis on audience-members themselves being the primary stakeholders in the future of the brand.
Tag Warner, CEO of Gay Times, commented:
“I truly believe we’re at a crossroads — not just as a company, but as a community. The rapid retreat from DEI commitments and the rise in anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation globally isn’t just political noise; it’s a direct threat to our future. That’s why, at Gay Times, we’re not waiting for the tide to turn. We’re doubling down on independent journalism and building a way for queer people to own, shape, and sustain the media that represents them. In a moment when so many are pulling back, I’m proud that Gay Times is choosing to go all in.”
The decision comes at a pivotal time for LGBTQIA+ media. In the UK, trans rights are being challenged at the highest levels of government. In the US, hundreds of anti-LGBTQIA+ bills have been introduced across multiple states. Around the world, queer communities are facing rising censorship, surveillance, and systemic erasure.
At the same time, corporations and institutions that once championed LGBTQIA+ inclusion are scaling back their support – quietly shelving DEI policies, pulling funding, or avoiding visibility altogether.
In contrast, Gay Times today announced they are taking a public, proactive stance. Rather than retreat in the face of this cultural shift, the company is evolving into a subscription-first, community-owned platform rooted in accountability, independence, and long-term sustainability.
The company announced that the investment will support the launch of several new initiatives, including:
- Expanding its editorial operation to focus on investigative journalism; “holding power to account and uncovering the individuals, institutions, and ideologies driving anti-LGBTQIA+ narratives worldwide.”
- A shift to a tiered subscription model that “puts its audience at the centre” – offering access to “trusted journalism, newsletters, and longform storytelling.”
- New regional verticals, reflecting the diverse lived experiences of LGBTQIA+ people in every community.
- New live programming and editorial experiences to “bring audiences together in real life, giving them the chance to participate in pivotal conversations with global leaders”
Gay Times’ Community Investment initiative launched today with more information via investors.gaytimes.com