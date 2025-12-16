Paranormal Activity makes a frighteningly good West End debut – review

We’ll say right away that we’ve been asked to ‘keep the secrets’ in our coverage of Paranormal Activity, so we won’t be sharing much about what actually happens in the show – though to be honest, the element of surprise is a big part of what makes this play work, so that’s probably for the best. It’s based on similar themes from the films but it tells an entirely new story written by Levi Holloway; the play is directed by Punchdrunk’s Felix Barrett.

We are introduced to American couple James and Lou (played by Patrick Heusinger and Melissa James), who have left behind their life in Chicago to start afresh in London, in a bid to escape… well, we shan’t say anything more. The cast of four is completed by Jackie Morrison and Pippa Winslow, but we can’t really discuss the parts they play without giving away plot spoilers.

It all works very well indeed. We adored Fly Davis’ intricate set design – it’s effectively a wonderfully detailed house with the wall removed, so we can see into every room all the time. As such, we found ourselves constantly analysing each detail and obsessing over anything that might have changed. Anna Watson’s smart lighting design cleverly misdirects the audience at every turn, allowing Chris Fisher’s illusions to flourish. Gareth Fry’s sound design really adds to the suspense, particularly during the uncomfortably long blackouts.

Honestly we were hugely impressed with Paranormal Activity – it’s a brilliant technical achievement and a genuinely scary show. Making horror work on the West End is a tricky feat and this really succeeds. If you’re looking for something that’s the antithesis of all the festive shows filling London’s theatres right now, this provides a night of frighteningly good fun.

GAY TIMES gives Paranormal Activity – 4/5

