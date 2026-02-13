I’m Sorry, Prime Minister brings classic TV series Yes, Minister to the West End stage – review

For context, I’m Sorry, Prime Minister is a new stage adaptation based on the classic political TV series Yes, Minister – it follows another standalone play, Yes, Prime Minister, which made its debut back in 2010. Billed as the ‘final chapter’ in the series, I’m Sorry, Prime Minister reunites ex-Prime Minister Jim Hacker (Griff Rhys Jones) with his former top civil servant Sir Humphrey (Clive Francis). The small cast is completed by William Chubb as Sir David, and Stephanie Levi-John as Jim’s care worker Sophie.

So what’s it all about? This is a new story, set many years after the TV series and the previous play. We never find out precisely how old our two protagonists are, but they are both evidently well beyond retirement age. We encounter Jim in a spot of bother: he has a cosy job as the master of an Oxford college, but his position is threatened by his students who aren’t best pleased with his politically incorrect views; they attempt to force his resignation. Jim drafts in his formerly loyal advisor for some help.

There’s not much else going on here – this is a play focused on the dialogue, and the exchange of ideas, rather than having lots of on-stage action. Stylistically it is – perhaps unsurprisingly – very similar to the TV series, so if you’re a fan, we’re sure you’ll find plenty to enjoy here.

We think the play works best when it’s gently poking fun at the trials and tribulations of ageing: whether we’re watching these two old men bicker with each other, or observing the realisations dawning on them that neither wields any meaningful power or influence left in a world they barely recognise, it’s often quite amusing to watch.

Unfortunately, when the show is actually trying to make political points, it’s at its weakest. We thought the two supporting characters weren’t particularly well-written – for example Sophie, as a young, black, gay woman seems to be on stage to represent everything Jim isn’t, as opposed to actually being a rounded character in her own right. When the play references specific political events, they’re all from several years ago – politics is a fast-moving and ever-changing world, so the discussions of Brexit and protests about statues at universities makes it feel somewhat dated, like yesterday’s news.

Whether or not you enjoy an evening with I’m Sorry, Prime Minister really depends on whether you enjoyed the TV series – it’s stylistically very similar, and we’re sure fans will enjoy seeing these classic characters reunite. If you’re looking for an exciting, fresh theatrical experience you’re probably better off looking elsewhere, but this is perfectly entertaining as a cosy night of nostalgia.

GAY TIMES gives I’m Sorry, Prime Minister – 3/5

More information can be found here.