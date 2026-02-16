Ben Daniels is mesmerising in timely revival of Man and Boy at the National Theatre – review

Terence Rattigan’s Man and Boy is rarely performed – it wasn’t popular when it debuted back in 1963, receiving a muted response on both the West End and Broadway. It should be noted that this was due to the playwright’s declining popularity at the time; while his earlier plays were successful, by the 1960s the new wave of Angry Young Men had arrived, and in comparison Rattigan’s writing was deemed old-fashioned. We’re glad director Anthony Lau has revived this play for 2026, as it feels incredibly timely and relevant for today’s world.

Man and Boy tells the tale of a ruthless, morally bankrupt financier who exploits those around him, with scant regard for who that may be (women, children) in order to assert power and further his interests. Sound familiar?

The financier in question is Gregor Antonescu, played brilliantly by Ben Daniels. The events of the play unfold overnight in a basement flat in New York in the 1930s; the Great Depression is starting to bite, and Antonescu’s empire is in peril as a proposed merger is on the brink of collapse. Over the evening we are introduced to his wife, the Countess Antonescu (Isabella Laughland); son Basil (Laurie Kynaston) and Basil’s girlfriend Carol (Phoebe Campbell); and Antonescu’s assistant Sven (Nick Fletcher). The cast is completed by Malcolm Sinclair as Mark Herries, the other partner in the proposed merger deal, and Herries’ accountant David Beeston (Leo Wan).

It makes for compelling viewing – this is a high stakes game involving multi-million dollar transactions, unfolding as a series of late-night dealings between the rich and powerful, as the rumour mill swirls in the fervent media outside. Over the course of the evening we witness Antonescu exploit both his wife and his son for personal leverage, in deeply problematic yet entirely believable ways. We also learn of highly questionable business dealings with increasingly fascist regimes in Europe, including Germany and Italy.

As the title of the play would suggest, the key relationship in play here is between Antonescu and his son Basil, which is fascinating – if heartbreaking – to watch unfold. On one side we see the powerful businessman who cannot love his son, yet recognises how useful he is and wants to keep him close; on the other side we see an unwavering love and admiration for the respected, successful father figure, a love that cannot be extinguished despite the numerous horrendous, glaring flaws.

We enjoyed our evening with Man and Boy – at its heart is a mesmerising performance from Ben Daniels, who has an incredible stage presence as financier Gregor Antonescu. He is ably supported by a talented ensemble cast, who between them tell a fascinating tale of money, corruption, and the problematic behaviours of the rich and powerful. It may not always make for an easy watch, but it sure is an entertaining one.

GAY TIMES gives Man and Boy – 4/5

